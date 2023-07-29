Libraries sources of knowledge, catalysts for social change — First Lady

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa cuts a ribbon to officially commission South Mining Community Library in Hwange. She is assisted (from left) by Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando, South Mining directors and Minister of State and Devolution for Matabeleland North Richard Moyo

Robin Muchetu in Hwange

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa says access to information through libraries is a catalyst for social change as it keeps young learners in check and away from various social ills that have stripped communities of their moral fibre.

The First Lady was speaking after officially commissioning South Mining Community Library in Lwendulu Hwange on Thursday where she emphasised the importance of maintaining high moral standards and a reading culture for both young and the old in the community.

The US$600 000 library was donated to the community by South Mining Zimbabwe a coke mining company based in Hwange.

“Today as we gather here at this auspicious occasion to celebrate the commissioning of a remarkable establishment that is not only a source of knowledge but also a symbol of generosity. We are here to commemorate the donation made by South Mining company to the community. The first phase of the latest plant was officially opened by his Excellency ED Mnangagwa on the 17th of July 2020.

“This was in heed to the Presidents call to the ‘Zimbabwe is open for business mantra’. Under National Development Strategy 1, implementation, beneficiation and value addition of our economic minerals is crucial if we want as a nation to attain vision 2030 of Zimbabwe becoming an Upper Middle Economy by 2030,” she said.

The First Lady said the Hwange Community was fortunate to have South Mining, a company that recognised that its responsibility towards the community was beyond purely economic parameters.

The decision to give this library, she said, is an embodiment of corporate social responsibility and an illustration of the importance placed on education and uplifting the lives of those within the community.

“In our fast-paced technology driven world where information is readily available at our finger tips, you may question the relevance of a physical library. But it is precisely in the digital age that the significance of a community library becomes multiplied. It is a beacon of light fostering learning, innovation and human connection. I stand before you today to emphasise the immense importance of education for the girl child. Education is not only a fundamental right but a catalyst for social change and development. When we educate the girl child we equip them with the skills they need to succeed, be free from societal constrains and become leaders in their communities,” she added.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa chats with pupils at Chilisa Secondary School during a tour of the computer lab she officially commissioned at South Mining Community Library in Hwange yesterday. — Pictures: Eliah Saushoma

Dr Mnangagwa emphasised that through education, the cycle of inequality and discrimination is broken which ensures that every girl has an equal opportunity to thrive.

She called on continued investment on the girl child for in doing so, there is investment in the progress of the society at large. Land for the construction of the community library was donated by the Hwange Local Board which availed 2 500m2 of land for the initiative that also accommodates a four-roomed house for the resident librarian.

She added that the well-equipped library will come in handy in offering a conducive environment for learners to study and lay a good foundation for them to excel in both their academic work and life in general.

It is also there to inaugurate a world of new opportunities with each book that is opened.

“Beyond the traditional printed book, this library will offer a myriad of resources for technology access to digital archives from audio books to e-learning platforms. This library will evolve with the changing times while honouring the essence of preserving knowledge in written form. It will cater for the diverse needs and multiply intelligence of our community ensuring that everyone has an avenue to pursue their unique interests and passions. Furthermore, let us not forget the invaluable role libraries play in preserving history culture and heritage,” added the First Lady.

The First Lady said South Mining has invested US$70 million into their operations and highlighted some of them while applauding their good work.

“Local communities have benefited immensely from employment opportunities as well as improvements on their social well-being. The company also has drilled a total of six boreholes in order to alleviate water challenges faced in rural communities and institutions.

“The boreholes improved access to safe, clean and portable water to everyone and also livestock. Some communities have set up nutritional gardens in the vicinity of these water sources. In addition to the above, they have constructed a football pitch in Madumabisa Village, donated a twin cab Toyota Hilux to the Hwange Rural District Council to enable its personnel to reach out to its communities.”

She said South Mining, in providing the library was not only investing in the future, but also ensuring that the past is not forgotten but preserving the rich tapestry of the community’s heritage by creating a space where stories can be archived, celebrated and retold.

She thanked South Mining for their generous gesture and far sightedness in their donation also acknowledging the hard work and time put into the final product.

The First Lady took a tour of the newly opened library where she was greeted by learners who were reading.

She interacted with the learners and expressed joy as she said reading was a way to keep them off various social ills. She encouraged them to spend their free time researching in the library as idle time was pushing some young learners into drug abuse.

She spoke passionately to the female learners who she encouraged to remain in school. “I want you to remain in school as much as possible so that you acquire a new name from here, doctor, pilot or engineer. This is possible here,” she added.

The learners were encouraged to stay away from drug abuse that has robbed communities of potential leaders.

The First Lady visited the computer laboratory where she highlighted that during her times as a primary school learner she had no access to research facilities the school learners had.

Furthermore, she called for the Hwange community to vote peacefully in the forthcoming elections and to observe peace always.

The mine also donated to Angel of Hope Foundation in support of the First Lady’s charity work.

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Richard Moyo thanked the First Lady saying she has always been a beacon of inspiration and a passionate advocate for education and literacy.

“We are much honoured to be joined by our respected First Lady today, whose unwavering dedication to education and literacy has touched countless lives across our nation.

“Her presence here is evidence to her genuine commitment to building stronger communities through education and empowering individuals to reach their full potential. We are deeply honoured and grateful for her support,” said Cde Moyo.

He also thanked South Mining for their contribution towards education.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to our benefactors, South Mining, for their remarkable contribution to our community. Their unwavering commitment to education and empowerment has paved the way for this transformative project, leaving a permanent mark on the lives of each and every member of our community.

“We are deeply honoured by their dedication and their faith in our province, as they continue to invest in the betterment of our society,” he said.

South Mining managing director Mr Chenji Li said they were called to action to support local initiatives and had given back to Hwange where they operate from.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Zimbabwean Government led by His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa and to the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

“This project was started in January 2022 and we have come a long to ensuring that we provide the community with a fully functioning library. We are also greatly honoured by the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa who kindly agreed to grace this ceremony. We also want to pay tribute to her achievements and the conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degrees in honor of her efforts to improve the standards of living in disadvantaged communities throughout the country.

“South Mining is truly inspired by your work and we aim to follow in your footsteps to improve the standard of our communities8 and make this community a better place to be in,” said Mr Chenji.

Students who are the largest beneficiaries said they were happy for the gesture and promised the First Lady to put into good use their new asset .