Liberation hero Muchoko buried

Members of the Zimbabwe National Army during the burial proceedings.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

CDE Robert Muchoko, a war liberation hero who died on Sunday after a long illness has been buried.

He was 58.

Cde Muchoko whose Chimurenga name was Cde Urayayi Mabhunu was buried this morning at Kadoma District Heroes Acre where Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Marian Chombo presided over.

Mourners, including family members and fellow war veterans described the late as a true gallant son of the soil who sacrificed his youthful age to make Zimbabwe independent.

He was born in Gutu in 1965 and joined the liberation struggle in 1978 where he was trained to use various weapons.

The renowned farmer is survived by his wife Patricia and seven children.