Liberation hero Kaseke laid to rest

His three wives, Irene, Onai and Betty with whom he had 12 children, spoke highly of their late husband. They said although they were in a polygamous set-up, the family was united and happy because the late Dr Kaseke sowed a seed of love in his three families.

Conrad Mupesa–Mashonaland West Bureau

FORMER Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer and liberation war fighter Cde Karikoga Kaseke, who died last week after a long illness, has been buried at his rural home in Matienga village, Chivero, Mhondoro.

Dr Kaseke was declared a liberation war hero and was granted a State-assisted funeral by President Mnangagwa.

In graveside eulogies by politicians, captains of industry and villagers who braved the heavy rains on Thursday, Dr Kaseke was described as a true patriot, a unifier and hardworker. Traditional leaders including Chief Chivero said the heavy rains were a sign that the land had lost a hero. His brother, Mr Chamu Kaseke, lauded President Mnangagwa for according his late sibling the assistance, saying apart from teaching them love and unity, Dr Kaseke had also taught them patriotism.

“My brother joined the liberation struggle in 1978 at the age of 16 and this was his first lesson to us as his family to be patriotic.

“He worked for our Government which saw him getting rewarded by being appointed to head parastatals and Government departments,” he said.

Chief mourner, Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo, said the late Dr Kaseke played his part and the onus was now on the family to carry forward his legacy.

“Dr Kaseke left an indelible mark on the country and its citizens. As Government, we are saddened to lose a hard working cadre like him as he contributed notably within Zimbabwe’s military, transportation, aviation, and tourism sectors,” she said.

ZTA director Mr Reason Machigere said Zimbabwe became popular as a brand through Dr Kaseke’s strategies.

Zanu PF spokesperson and war veterans chairman, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, who spoke on behalf of liberation fighters, said Dr Kaseke continued to stand and fight for Zimbabwe after it attained independence.