Level Two middle and long-distance coaching course begins in Bulawayo

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE Level Two middle and long-distance coaching course got underway today at White City stadium in Bulawayo with 15 participants in attendance.

The course is running until February 7 and is being facilitated by World Athletics course director Karl Günter Lange.

He arrived in Zimbabwe on Saturday.

The course is focusing on theory application, development of a training programme, biomechanics, physiology and psychology.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president, Tendai Tagara, said they expect the participants to utilise the opportunity.

“We expect the participants to gain deep knowledge in coaching middle and long distance events. And to want their athletes to qualify for World Juniors mainly, then the senior World Championships,” said Tagara.

The course was originally scheduled to take place in December last year but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.