Level Two coaching course to go ahead

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

WORLD Athletics course director for the Level Two middle and long distance coaching course scheduled to start on Monday, Karl Günter Lange is expected in Zimbabwe on Saturday.

The course is running from January 31 to February 7 at White City stadium, in Bulawayo.

Initially, it was supposed to take place last year in December but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president Tendai Tagara confirmed, Gunter Lange arrives tomorrow.

“He is arriving tomorrow afternoon.

“It is the first of its kind. Our aim is developing elite middle and long distance coaches, which is an area we are strong at,” Tagara.

Sixteen coaches are expected to attend the course.

