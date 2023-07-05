‘Let’s work for a resounding victory’

Part of the Zanu PF crowd that attended the ruling party campaign rally at Chimhau Secondary School in Murehwa South Constituency, Mashonaland East Province yesterday. - Picture: Victor Maphosa.

Walter Nyamukondiwa in Chegutu

Vice President and Second Secretary of Zanu PF Cde Kembo Mohadi has implored party members to close ranks and pull a resounding win to pre-empt perennial whiners and their handlers at the polls on August 23.

A resounding win, VP Mohadi said, would silence internal and external detractors who always seek to discredit the country’s electoral processes and outcomes.

The detractors had gone to default setting by attempting to strangle the country’s economy through wholesale price distortions aimed at steering discontent among the citizenry to buoy the political prospects of the opposition through a protest vote.

VP Mohadi said Government had put in place measures to checkmate the plans and restore normalcy on the market.

“We have seen that the enemy always tries to tighten the economic screws ahead of elections so that people turn against Government, but all that will come to an end. We have put in place several measures to address the situation,” said VP Mohadi.

“The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is doing something about it. We are going to arrest the culprits. We can’t punish the people of Zimbabwe for the sake of an election. What kind of a leader would want to cause people pain so that they ascend to the Presidency.”

He questioned how a true leader would join hands with foreigners to cause poverty among the citizenry as a stepping stone to power.

In his address to thousands of party supporters from Chegutu District at Pfupajena Stadium in Chegutu, Cde Mohadi said the August 23 elections should put a death knell to opposition candidates and their external sponsors.

“We want the President and the party’s candidates to win resoundingly so that no-one raises the issue of being cheated or challenges the outcome,” said VP Mohadi.

“I want the party and President to win massively so that our enemies within Zimbabwe and across the seas have nothing to say about the outcome.”

Zanu PF is targeting to amass five million votes for its Presidential candidate and First Secretary President Mnangagwa.

To achieve the feat, he said, party members coalescing around winning and losing primary candidates should now close ranks and work together for the party’s victory.

“For us to achieve victory we need unity. We know that some are still hurting and yet to accept that they have lost. Those who won did not win but the party won and those who lost should work to ensure that those who won win the general election,” he said.

No-one, he said, can afford to take a back-seat saying incumbent Chegutu West legislator Cde Dexter Nduna should work with winning candidate Cde Farai Chigavazira.

The Zanu PF-led Government in the Second Republic had spearheaded massive development within a short space of time.

“There is no other party that brought Independence. There are those who now say Zanu PF is failing and we ask where have they been? What have they achieved so that they can claim to be any better. They now claim to know what the people want. Where is their history? Munhu asina rungano, asina nhoroondo pasi naye,” he said.

“The progress that has been achieved in Zimbabwe in the last five years has been phenomenal. If that trajectory had been pursued from Independence, the country would have been a first world country.”

The country’s leadership, said VP Mohadi, had a plan and the sabotage being orchestrated by the country’s detractors through foreign currency manipulation and unjustified price hikes was being tamed.

Climate change has emerged as one of the major threats to the country’s food and social security and interventions such as building of dams, installation of irrigation systems and resuscitation of others were being pursued.

Politburo and party spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said the Second Republic had pushed through projects such as Manhize Steel Plant, Pickstone Mine upgrading and the involvement of youths in gold mining which had created employment for thousands of people in Mashonaland West.

Cde Mutsvangwa said increased gold output where artisanal miners who are mostly youths was helping to anchor the country’s currency.

Mashonaland West provincial chairman Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the Devolution Fund has led to the construction of many health centres in the province.

He said Zanu PF has fulfilled three quarters of the promises in its 2018 Manifesto adding that as sure as Zanu PF, through its army wings of Zanla and Zipra, brought Independence it will fulfil economic development promises and upgrade people’s lives.

People in attendance described the rally as a uniting force bringing together those who won and those who lost in primaries.

“There were those who lost who had not fully reconciled with those who won and the message today has been that of unity towards a resounding victory for Zanu PF candidates including President Mnangagwa,” said Cde Phineas Mariyapera.

He said the large crowd attest to Zanu PF’s strengthen and unity which will lead to a rousing victory.

Cde Elijah Jabangwe said the rally had managed to bring together people in Chegutu district.