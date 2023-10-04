Let’s tell true Zimbabwean story – Minister

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere congratulates Zimbabwe Association of Business Communications Founding president Patricia Murambinda (second from right) and ZABC board members (in background) at the launch of the organisation in Harare last night. Looking on are Marketers Association of Zimbabwe chief executive Mr Gillian Rusike (left) and Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana (second from left). - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda.

Columbus Mabika-Herald Reporter

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere, has implored communicators to tell the real Zimbabwean story for the world to know the country’s brand better.

He said this in Harare last night during the launch of the Zimbabwe Association for Business Communications (ZABC).

Minister Muswere said effective communication of national development issues was a key component towards achieving national visions.

The creation of this association dovetailed with the mantra of rebuilding this country being spearheaded by the Second Republic and was key towards achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“The primary focus now is how this association will be able to contribute to continental free trade. There has been much development in the country in the last few years and I encourage communicators to tell the true story about the brand Zimbabwe for the world to know.”

Marketers Association of Zimbabwe executive director, Mr Gilian Rusike said the formation of ZABC signified a new chapter in the realm of business communication in Zimbabwe.

“As professionals in the field, we understand the critical role effective communication plays in driving success, fostering collaboration and building strong relationships within business community,” he said.

“The establishment of this association reflects collective commitment to advancing the standards of business communication. Through knowledge sharing, networking opportunities and professional development initiatives, we aim to empower individuals and organisations to excel in their communication practices.”

In this technological era, effective communication was important more than ever in unlocking doors to new opportunities.

The Zimbabwe Association of Business Communicators is a welcoming community that supports, develops and connects public relations and communication practitioners in Zimbabwe and beyond.

It was birthed from a desire to build professionalism and credibility in the business communication fraternity. ZABC is meant to foster excellence, recognition, skills development and synergies among its members.

It also aims to drive the sustainability agenda, to attract capital, build investor confidence and promote stronger brand identity. ZABC is made up a board of leading public relations and communication experts in the country.

It seeks to cover the gap in the public relations and corporate communications industry. One of its main thrusts is to drive the environmental, social, governance agenda in the country.

ZABC also provides corporate communications and public relations consultancy to public and private businesses.

ZABC we will also strive to create an internationally connected astute community of practitioners for exchange, collaboration and co-creation as well as spearhead the sustainability agenda and equip practitioners with relevant trends in the fast-moving corporate affairs role, in order for the communications function to transform businesses.

The association is led by Mrs Patricia Murambinda as president, Mr George Manyaya as the vice president, Ms Firstmore Vitorias the treasurer, Mr Arthur Choga, Marjorie Munyonga as the marketing head, Lyndon Nkomo as legal advisor.

Other board members are Ropafadzo Gwanetsa, Lenox Mhlanga, Angela Machonesa and Sibo Muteyiwa.