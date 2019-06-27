Let’s take pride in our currency, say MPs

Herald Reporter

Zimbabweans should take pride in their currency as obtains in other countries where the local unit is the only acceptable legal tender, legislators have said.

In an interview yesterday, Zvimba South Member of Parliament Cde Philip Chiyangwa (Zanu-PF) said Government’s decision to recognise the Zimbabwean dollar was progressive and demonstrated visionary leadership by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

He said the decision would go a long way in alleviating the lives of ordinary persons in the rural areas.

“It is also important that we have a currency of our own. Other countries are very proud of their currency, they will not accept foreign currency. We must be able to have pride in our currency, that is Ubuntu. This is why I am commending President Mnangagwa, and his team. They realised something was going wrong and moved in to address it. In a few weeks, things will become better. Prices will obviously stabilise,” said Cde Chiyangwa, who is also a black empowerment proponent.

“For the rural community this is empowerment, it is empowering rural women who are traders so that they can sell her wares and get their money in a systematic and predictable way. Time for rent-seeking behaviour is over. We will embrace our currency because we are proud of it, that is why we are applauding the President.”

Goromonzi North MP, Cde Ozias Bvute echoed similar sentiments.

“Many of our constituencies were having problems in trading given the speculative nature of what was happening in the market, rates going up thereby making prices high. When you look at Government intervention from a policy perspective, that is the best thing to happen, you will realise that many landlords were expecting tenants to pay in United States dollar. It was untenable,” said Cde Bvute.

“President Mnangagwa was clear on the need to reform the economy. There has been harmonisation of ideas from fiscal and monetary authorities.”

He said the measures will stabilise prices of goods and services.