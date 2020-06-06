‘Let’s protect children from ICT vices’

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE needs collective efforts to create awareness and protect children against any forms of toxic exposure, exploitation and violence through the use of information communication technology (ICT), First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has said.

In her remarks on the virtual commemoration of International Girls in ICT Day, the First Lady reminded young women and girls that technology, as great as it was, had its negative impact they should guard against.

“Children remain vulnerable in the cyberspace. Cyber security and child online protection is now a global priority which requires collective effort from governments, regulators, service providers, parents and children themselves to create awareness and protection against any forms of toxic exposure, exploitation and violence, whilst using ICTs.

“As a mother myself, I am encouraged by this initiative and implore all stakeholders to continue with efforts and hard work to ensure that all girl children be is accorded equal opportunities,” she said.

This year’s commemoration ran under the theme: “Girls in ICT – inspiring the next generation”.

The First Lady said this year’s commemoration was critical as it came at a time when the world was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Its toll on human life is growing exponentially every day. While countries around the world, including our own, are working tirelessly to flatten the curve of infections, Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) have become a crucial means to ensure that society remains connected despite this global crisis.”

The International Girls in ICT Day was established by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), a United Nations agency for telecommunications to create a global environment that empowers and encourages young girls and women to consider careers in the growing field of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

As an ambassador for the advancement of women and girls, the First Lady said to achieve full economic and gender equality, girls and women were supposed to be capacitated through ICTs to be able to participate equally in all economic activities.

“The global workspace demands that we use ICTs in all aspects of life and deliberately encourage equal opportunities and employment for both men and women. This day to me, is evidence of the reality that science and gender equality are both vital for the achievement of internationally agreed development goals. This includes the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development. However, long-standing biases and gender stereotypes are scaring women and girls away from science-related fields. This needs our consistent effort to turnaround and change the status quo.”

Amai Mnangagwa applauded the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, together with Potraz and the entire ICT sector for empowering young women and girls in this increasingly digital world.

“It is extremely important today, in the wake of covid-19, more than ever, that Zimbabwean women and girls are prepared to solve various challenges within their communities using ICTs. As the African proverb goes ‘if you educate a man, you educate an individual, but if you educate a woman, you educate a nation’. Angel of Hope Foundation, an organisation that I founded, is grateful to the sector for empowering girls and women in ICTs, a key enabler in today’s world.”