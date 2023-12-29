‘Let’s honour Nikita Mangena’

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

A lot more needs to be done to honour General Alfred Rodgers Nikita Mangena, in the same way strategies have been crafted to ensure the late national hero, General Josiah Magama Tongogara’s legacy lives on and is celebrated in line with his contribution to the country.

This was said by Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga in an interview in the aftermath of General Tongogara’s life commemorations held on December 26.

Gen Tongogara died on December 26 in 1979. Gen Mangena was head of Zipra, while Gen Tongogara headed Zanla, with the two armies collaborating in the fight against colonial oppression resulting in Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.

Gen Mangena died in 1978 after a vehicle he was travelling in detonated a landmine.

Acting President Chiwenga said it would be tragic if one of the two Generals were to be reduced to historical footnotes after their gallant contribution in the fight against the Rhodesian army.

“We were celebrating the life and sacrifices made by General Tongogara in delivering our country from colonial bondage,” he said.

“Just as I was appealing to his family to work with Government in making sure that his legacy is celebrated consistent with his status, the same also applies to General Alfred Nikita Mangena.

“From a Government perspective, we have named the Zimbabwe National Defence University after him, but I think this is not enough. We need to come up with ways that will carry his towering figure and exploits in the independence of our country.”

Acting President Chiwenga said Gen Mangena and Gen Tongogara were the military faces of Zimbabwe’s resistance to subjugation and led from the front in the country’s collective fight for people’s rights.

“I think it is only incumbent upon us the living to make sure that at least we honour them befittingly.

“The younger generation must be conscientised on where we are coming from with the revolution and there is no way we can do this if the towering figure of General Mangena is only but a historical footnote.”

“We are leaving this work to responsible Government authorities and his family to come up with ways that will help us honour these gallant General officers that led us in delivering our national independence which we cherish so much,” said the Acting President.

Gen Mangena was among the pioneer freedom fighters having joined the liberation struggle in the 1960s and underwent military training in Algeria in 1963.

He was one of the frontline unity proponents between Zanla and Zipra during the liberation struggle and was the second in command of the joint military operations under the Zimbabwe People’s Army (ZIPA) when it briefly operated.

After Gen Mangena’s death, his then deputy, General Lookout Masuku took over and led Zipra forces into independence.