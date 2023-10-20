‘Let’s focus on economic growth’

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The Government is focusing on the acceleration of economic development projects, urging peace-loving Zimbabweans to rally behind that to achieve the projected 5,3 percent economic growth, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

Business is now in full swing following the resounding victory of Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa in the recent harmonised elections.

Government has since moved past the election frenzy as peace and tranquillity prevail.

Addressing the media at his Munhumutapa office yesterday, Dr Muswere said law-abiding citizens should continue to conduct their day-to-day business.

“The Government of Zimbabwe informs the nation that we are focused on the acceleration of economic development projects aimed at improving the lives and livelihoods of the people of Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe’s economic outlook is positive with a projected economic growth rate of 5,3 percent.

“Based on this background, the country continues on its drive as we expect the economic incremental trajectory to continue,” he said.

With Government’s policy of leaving no one and no place behind, Dr Muswere said focus is on accelerating growth in all spheres of the economy including tourism, mining, agriculture, energy, manufacturing and infrastructure development.

Dr Muswere said the emphasis is also on encouraging investors to take advantage of the investor-friendly policies that are in place including the ease of doing business.

All the merchants of violence with an intent of disrupting the prevailing peace in Zimbabwe are day-dreaming as the Government is ready to deal with such elements, Dr Muswere said.

“In order to preserve this peace and tranquillity, the nation is informed that the Government has structures in place to handle any disorder aimed at disturbing the peace-loving people of Zimbabwe.

“The Government also encourages opposition political parties to deal with their internal contradictions peacefully,” he said.

Dr Muswere said those stuck in election mode still fantasising of overturning the election results should follow the legal route.

“Any candidate who feels aggrieved by the August 23 electoral outcome should explore the legal route in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and in particular Section 93 which stipulates provisions that need to be followed in the case of electoral disputes.

“It is against this background that the opposition malcontents are reminded of the supremacy of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” he said.