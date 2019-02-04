‘Let’s fight for a cancer-free society’

The following is a solidarity message by First Lady Her Excellency Auxillia Mnangagwa in commemoration of World Cancer Day on 4th February, 2019

Today is World Cancer Day and it is my hope and my desire that we will one day find a cure for cancer and also put an end to this pandemic.

This year World Cancer Day is running under the theme #IAmAndIWILL which is a call to action for everyone to do their part in ensuring that we have a cancer-free society.

Whoever you are, you have the power to reduce the impact of cancer for yourself, the people you love and for the world.

I have made a personal commitment by advocating for men, women and children to be educated and tested on cancer.

An estimated two thirds of all cancers are preventable. In Zimbabwe, over 5 000 people are diagnosed every year with cancer. Because this statistic is so high, it is important that we all get involved.

Most people do not get tested for cancer because they either do not have enough information about it, are afraid, or think that they cannot afford to be tested.

It is important that as a nation, we take this seriously and begin to advocate for regular testing and diagnosing of cancer.

We are raising awareness for cancer, highlighting some of the causative factors, including lifestyle, exposure to chemicals and radiation.

Early detection and treatment can reduce the risk of death.

We began the nationwide campaign last year, which saw the number of women tested for cervical and breast cancer increase from 4 000 to 20 000.

We plan to continue with this campaign against cancer for our nation this year, and beyond.

No matter who you are — a cancer survivor, co-worker, a grandmother, a friend, a leader, healthcare worker, teacher or student — you have the power to take action for a cancer free world! Join me in this call to action!

Fast fact:

A recent UK study found that for eight common cancers — bladder, bowel, breast, cervical, womb, malignant melanoma, ovarian and testicular cancers — survival is three times higher when diagnosed early.