Let’s fight drug abuse together: Police

Zimbabwe Republic Police Detective Assistant Inspector Tendai Muchengi explains the dangers of drug abuse at the ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Show yesterday. - Picture: Joseph Manditswara.

Mutsawashe Mashandure–Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has called for a holistic approach in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

Abuse of substances and drugs has become rampant among global nations, and Zimbabwe has not been spared.

Speaking during the ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare yesterday, ZRP Detective Assistant Inspector Tendai Muchengi said the future of Zimbabwe was premised on today’s youth, who would be entrusted with the responsibility of carrying the country economically, politically, socially and culturally.

“Thus, more should be done to minimise or arrest the issue of drug and substance abuse,” he said.

“Locally, drugs such as Broncleer cough syrup, marijuana (mbanje), crystal methamphetamine (mutoriro/dombo/guka), and jelly substances from diapers are taken by many young adults as they attempt to get charged.

“Drugs come in many forms. There are hard and soft drugs, depending on their hazardous impacts and jurisdictions. Soft drugs include marijuana (mbanje), hash, sedatives, and sleeping pills, while hard drugs comprise heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, and methamphetamine (crystal meth), also known as guka makafela or mutoriro, among others.”

Asst Insp Muchengi said other initiatives will be deployed, including to ban precursor chemicals used for manufacturing and processing of various synthetic drugs and harmful substances.

“At both national and sub-national levels, the inter-ministerial task force on drug and substance abuse was established to coordinate the fight against this scourge,” she said.

“Since then, robust strategies have been deployed to curb the production, manufacturing and distribution of drugs.”

Speaking at the same event, a member of the ZRP officer team Tafadzwa Moyo said there was need for policymakers and law enforcement agencies to put in place tough measures against those who smuggle, distribute, sell and consume drugs.