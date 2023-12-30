Let those with ears hear.

Latwell Nyangu Youth Interactive Writer

It is safe to state that 2024 is drawing near, and it is critical to take into account how successfully we have conducted our races.

We might also take stock of our situation and calculate our wins and losses. It’s all a part of the voyage.

For the rest of their lives, some of us made memories that they would either treasure or perhaps regret. Our time in college leaves us with both positive and negative emotions and memories.

But there comes a moment when it becomes a voyage.

It’s time to bid 2023 farewell and welcome 2024.

Out of the 365 days within a year, Campus Reflections has published 48 different topics where yours truly reflected on college life. Like always, I write what I see with the aim of interacting with young people, especially college students. It is my heart’s desire to see a generation that will write historic sentences of greatness rather than of shame.

This week, I am making my parting shot and I am making a reflection on what I have shared since day one. I will pick a few words from the bible to substantiate my messages. Matthew 11:15 which reads, He who has ears to hear, let him hear.

Take a moment and go through what we have discussed on this platform, I assure you, you cannot fail to pick how college life has changed most of us, whether positive or negative.

But what is important is what makes us more progressive than regrets. Fellow learned colleagues, it has been a great year and I wish we could meet and dine together, celebrate life and share our stories.

Unfortunately, we cannot do so but maybe sometime in life.

It is my prayer for you to remain loyal to good character.

I hope you heard me when I SAID…

We left home to change homes

I was telling some of the students that the academic journey has some ups and downs but you can never lose focus on your individual goals.

You can’t let yourself lose because of lack of effort.

Some of us have gone beyond the borders, some have travelled distances away from home in search of academic breakthroughs so that they change home.

The sacrifices made by our parents and guardians is for us to change home and let’s not forget that. When female students visit clubs by night Is it accurate to say our fellow female students are escorting men to Harare night clubs in exchange for money?

Are our girls really in such a need? It was difficult for me to make a frog look pretty by putting lipstick on, bad is awful.

I implored female students to make the right and careful choice of friends. This sad college life is a heartbreak to parents or financiers of your school fees.

I am sure those with ears heard me. One master at a time, fellow students When we render service to two masters, the tendency is that we may develop more affinity for one than the other.

When we serve more than two masters, cater to more than one ambition, desire for more than one form of happiness, we subconsciously or even consciously tend to compare.

Let those with ears hear.

College pregnancy is not a crime but…This was a reflection that students are unquestionably distinctive as college is not black and white but it fuels your desire to navigate the grey areas and find answers to life.

Trust me, those who have fallen pregnant while at college have made some regrets.

Students turning varsities into Sodom and Gomorah

At some point I brought up the issue of students turning colleges into Sodom and Gomorrah, something which I saw with my own eyes.

I even started with a prayer, ‘Our Father’. I described some of us as just horrible.

We are the authors of our misfortunes

At some point I mentioned that we are the authors of our misfortunes. We have all heard that we need to learn from our errors, but I believe that success based learning is more crucial.

We are a tragic generation of regrets

But let those with ears hear.

Spare a moment for church

I noted that there are obstacles which students and the only solution is worshiping. I would not know for some other people but in real life there are always difficulties in life but whatever obstacles you face; you will find solace in the place of worship.

When students create good names

There is a moment I advise students to create good names.

A good name can open doors to scholarships, internships, and other educational opportunities that can shape a student’s future.

I am sure you heard me.

When students turn into criminals

My heart at some point bled when I wrote, when students turn into criminals. I realized that many students are committing crimes and end up in jail.

The power of a praying student

I mentioned that college is an electrifying and life-changing experience. It is a fantastic opportunity to make friends, meet new people and learn about your interests both personal and professionally.

There are some spirits which deny us the road to success and they try by all means to take us down and if you pray it can chase away those spirits.

I come in peace, please don’t cohabit

Being a student is all about balance as I always say.

Cohabiting has been associated with a number of problems including sexually transmitted diseases, abortions, sexual abuse, low academic performances, unwanted pregnancies among other problems.

Indiscipline is nothing special

If we don’t discipline ourselves, the world will do it for us. And a disciplined mind leads to happiness and an undisciplined mind leads to suffering.

Small disciplines, consistently repeated every day, lead to big gains that are slowly achieved over time.

Bad company corrupts good character

The moment a student sets foot on campus, life changes. They start making new connections and many students tend to rely more on bad ones than good. But the effect of bad company on life and study is severe.

Why are we killing ourselves fellow students?

There is a gloomy cloud that is hovering and plucking our fellow students from us. Student suicide is becoming a reality in these modern times. For students it is imperative to realise that suicide is not a way out.

Remain loyal to good characters

As part of this journey, I also noted that most students are no longer loyal to good characters, something which has left their parents heart broken.

The way we want to party, the way we enjoy ourselves and lose morals, everything is just pathetic.

This came after I realized that some students completely change the moment they set their foot at college.This life does not demand genius, it requires the will to learn and to be intellectually thorough and honest.

Let those with ears hear!

I wish you the best in 2024.

Cherio!

For feedback, email: [email protected] <mailto:nyangu. [email protected]>