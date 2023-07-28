LET THE NETBALL WC KICK OFF

GO GEMS GO. . . . The Zimbabwe netball team will be hoping to connect well with their fans in South Africa as they open their Netball World Cup campaign against Australia in Cape Town today

Tadious Manyepo in CAPE TOWN, South Africa

ZIMBABWE netball team captain Felistas Kwangwa has challenged her colleagues to read little on the gigantic status of World Cup favourites Australia whom they face in their global showcase opener at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this morning.

The match kicks off at 11am.

The Oceanian side are the odds-on favourites not just to win the tie against Zimbabwe, but to go all the way having come short by just a point in the gold match against New Zealand in the last edition of the 16-team World Cup in 2019.

But Kwangwa has reiterated that self-belief can be the strongest sling that would see the David in Zimbabwe overcome the steep task today.

“We are at the World Cup not by mistake but we deserve to be here. We worked very hard for us to be in this exclusive group of 16 countries at this World Cup.

“Some of the teams here have played more than 10 times in the World Cup and we are here for the second straight time which is really good.

“We are here to compete, not to participate. We hope to walk away with smiles after our match against Australia,” said Kwangwa.

“I know it’s not going to be easy but we should go out there, give it our best and showcase what we are capable of doing as a team.

“Australia is a very big team when it comes to netball. They are the powerhouses of the game.

“But we are a country that is coming up and for us to be counted amongst the best, we should match and outdo the best”.

The Surrey Storm star said the Gems need to be meticulous in their approach and defend the flag.

“We have to really put our heads on the block in defence of our national flag. That is the main aim in this game,” she said.

“We really need to fight and we have been motivating each other in the lead up to this World Cup.

“This is the time to show what stuff we are made up of”.

Being the underdogs, Kwangwa said, means the Gems can play without any pressure and stand a chance to upset the order.

“We are the underdogs going into this game and that means we don’t have much pressure.

“That should work as an advantage for us as we will have to really prove who we are as a team.

“The senior players have the experience and they will bring that while the upcoming players will throw in the energy. If we stay focused and be calm in delicate situations, we can play really well and match anyone”.

Zimbabwe will also play Fiji and Tonga in Pool A.

They finished eighth in their debut Netball World Cup appearance in Liverpool, England four years ago.

And they have made it clear that they will be gunning for a top-four finish in this year’s edition which is being staged in Africa for the first time.

And a positive or at least respectable result against powerhouses Australia will set the tone for their goals.

Meanwhile, Zimbabweans who wish to cheer the Gems live in the Netball World Cup to be staged at the Cape Town International Convention Centre will have to part with at least R500 in entry fee.

This was revealed by the World Cup tournament director Priscilla Masisi during a press briefing yesterday.

The main section of the Cape Town International Convention Centre has a 5 000 capacity while the other section can accommodate about 1200.

“Tickets can be bought online or physically and they cost between R500 and R700,” she said.

“The first match is already sold out. We have pegged the tickets like this because spectators will have access to two matches at a time”.

And Gems coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki has issued a passionate appeal to Zimbabweans based in Cape Town and other areas to come and support the team.

“This is the first Netball World Cup to be played in Africa and we are lucky to have it staged just across the border.

“We are appealing to the generality of Zimbabweans based in Cape Town and other centres to please come and cheer us on during this competition,” he said.

“Even those at home, we are appealing for your support.

“The last time we played in England in the World Cup, we had so many supporters coming to watch and back us. That was motivating and you see what we did.

“It is in the same spirit that we are sending a passionate appeal to all Zimbabweans to come and cheer for the girls.

“We know what it means to have your own people rooting for you. It drives away the fear and instils an indomitable spirit in the girls.

“We won’t disappoint you either”.

“Remember teams like Australia are very big and they are the favourites to win the World Cup.

“We have to play well and certainly the girls need the support, those songs, the cheers, the whistles and everything.

“We should feel at home with the support. Even the girls have been talking about it. If we can have the support, we will be very happy”.

Zimbabweans in Cape Town have promised to come in their numbers in support of the girls.

Talent Nyongoro (34) who hails from Nyanga said this is the time they can reconnect with their roots.

“I have been living in South Africa for the past 15 years. I return home once every year during the festive season.

“But this year, having this netball contingent here makes me feel as if I have already returned home,” she said.

“I have been allowed to attend all the Gems games by my boss. I have a lot of friends who will also be in attendance.

“We will be there for the girls and we wish them all the best”.

