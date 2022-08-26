Let the good times roll

Arts Reporter

IT’S month end and people have some money to spend but let’s remember there are bills and school fees payments to be made. The struggle is real!

Yes, there’s one week left before schools open but that doesn’t stop the weekend vibes.

A lot of events are taking place across the country and we are delighted that promoters are continuing to host artistes during shows.

Let’s not forget that even though the Covid-19 regulations and restrictions have been relaxed to allow more activities to happen, masks still have to be worn during indoor events.

We still need to be careful at all costs and cannot afford to let our guard down.

Besides the usual weekend gigs, excitement is building up ahead of the Harare Agricultural Show next week.

Here is the guide on some events to look forward to this weekend:

Seh Calaz celebrates birthday in Kadoma

Zimdancehall musician Seh Calaz will tomorrow celebrating his birthday in style as he is joined by artistes from the same genre in Kadoma.

Calaz and friends will be performing at Kadoma Odyssey courtesy of 2 Kings.

On the line up is Voltz, Van Choga, Ndunge Yut, Culture Love, Etherton Beenie, Gerry B, Mc Mashasha and Templeman among others.

Borrowdale Community Church hosts Family Gospel Concert

Organisers of the Family Gospel Concert to be held tomorrow at Borrowdale Community Church have promised fireworks as all is set for the show.

The line up includes Minister Michael Mahendere, Pastor Gee, Josh Mtima, Marbel Madondo, The Unveiled and the hosting team BCC Worship who will share the stage.

Commenting on the event, creative director Chiremba Algy said as a community that strives to build discipleship through relationship, the show has been dubbed “Family Gospel Concert” where all are welcome and will be accommodated. “The line-up is very wholesome and speaks to the music types of both the young and the old.

Minister Michael Mahendere and his family have encouraged everyone to attend as it will be “a Holy Ghost party”.

“The only agenda is to give glory to the King of Kings as we worship and give thanks to our good God.”

Great line-up for Unplugged show

All is set for tomorrow’s Unplugged Coca Cola show where a variety of artistes are expected to perform.

The event is proudly supported by corporates such as Old Mutual, Seal- Nyaradzo and Coca Cola among others and performers include Nigerian based Ladipoe, Nutty O, Kae Chaps, Edith Weutonga, Shabach Band and Dj Rimo among others.

It will be hosted at ManeTain Organics in Chisipite and gates will open from 2pm.

Holy Ten and Voltz JT to clash at UZ Freshman party

Hip-hop singer Holy Ten and Voltz JT will tonight go head to head at the University of Zimbabwe freshman party organised by DJ Mambo at 15 Churchhill Avenue.

Recently, the two exchanged dissing tracks and tonight will be the first time the duo will be sharing the stage after the beef.

The organiser, Brandon Mazumba, popularly known as DJ Mambo, said the event is under the Gifted Indaba banner.

Gifted Indaba is a talent scouting programme where they get to scout new talent in Universities.

“People should expect the Seh Calaz vs Soul Jah Love type of sting at this event where the two big guns shall leave all sweat and blood on the stage”, said Mambo.

“Fans must expect the biggest varsity freshman party ever as this is the first time on a varsity level these two are going head to head. People should expect to see big things.”

Last year, Holy Ten released a song, ‘Zviri pa 2’ in which he dissed UZ students by singing “Pa UZ panemakomba”.

UZ students translated this into meaning that he was saying they are not morally upright and now he is coming to perform for those same students.

All Star Burnouts this Sunday

Sunday at Borrowdale Racecourse, there will be “All Star Burnouts” which will have car spinners taking part.

Entertainment will be provided by Ray Dizz, Blanko the Dj, Mc Gudo, Etherton and Garry B among others.

Saint Floew, Progress Chipfumo for Highfields Fiesta

High-rising hip hop singer, SaintFloew and Afro fusion musician Progress Chipfumo will tomorrow perform at the Major Islands Bar in Highfield.

Saint Floew, who is riding high with songs Silas Mavende and Under pressure, will open the show tomorrow while Chipfumo, who last performed in Highfield, will reunite with his fans on Sunday.

The show also features mbira musician Amadhuve Sasha.

Show organiser Boss Major said they have brought the two acts so as to cater for both the young and mature.

“It’s always our duty to make sure our entertainment is not biased towards a certain group but all.

“We are looking forward to a great weekend.

“It’s summer time now and we have more big shows lined up on the calendar.”