Let the games begin

PRIDE OF THE NATION . . . With captain Craig Ervine back from a hamstring injury at the top of the order, the Zimbabwe cricket team will fancy their chances of securing a Super 12 stage spot for the first time in their history at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which gets underway in Australia on Monday.

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national cricket team camp is buzzing with excitement ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which begins tomorrow in Australia.

The Chevrons are part of the 16 teams that are scheduled to participate in this year’s tournament. They are not new to the stage as they have participated in five of the previous seven editions.

But they are returning to this particular tournament for the first time in six years. The Chevrons missed the last edition held in UAE and Oman last year due to a brief suspension of Zimbabwe Cricket’s membership by the International Cricket Council.

The ICC T20 World Cup is set to kickoff tomorrow with Group A matches. The 16-team tournament will run until November 13.

Southern Africa neighbours Namibia will get the ball rolling against 2014 winners Sri-Lanka at the Kardinia Park in Geelong, a city located about 75km southwest of Melbourne.

Then UAE and Netherlands will play in the second match of the double header.

Zimbabwe are in Group B where they will open their account against Ireland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday. The game starts at 10am Zimbabwean time.

Former champions West Indies will warm the stage against Scotland in a Group B match that begins at 6am, Zimbabwean time.

Most of the games will be day-night affairs, considering the time difference between Australia and the rest of the world. There is a nine-hour time difference between Zimbabwe and Tasmania, where the Chevrons are based for the opening games.

The Chevrons are facing a tough run in the first round.

After playing Ireland on Monday, they will take on the West Indies two days later and then round off their first-round action against Scotland next Friday.

The top two teams from Group B will join the Super 12 stage, along with the top two teams from Group A which features Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Namibia.

Eight teams have a bye in the first round, and these include hosts and defending champions Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

Unfortunately for Zimbabwe, they have never gone past the first round in five appearances at the T20 World Cup.

But there is a renewed sense of confidence which coincided with the return of Dave Houghton to lead the side at the jamboree.

Zimbabwe have won seven of their last eight T20I games under Houghton, in the last three months.

The sudden turn of fortunes, which also saw them winning an ODI for the first time in Australia and pushing bigwigs India to the limits in the ICC Super League, has charmed the former Zimbabwe skipper.

“I will be disappointed if we don’t get through the first round,” Houghton told the media before the team’s departure.

“The way we were playing, and if we play a similar brand of cricket, I expect us to win that first qualification round against Ireland, Scotland and West Indies. That’s absolute the moment for us.

“So, I am not talking about, maybe winning one game here. We need to win that qualifying round and then if we get into the main draw we will see if we could cause some damage on some big names,” said Houghton.

The Chevrons are returning to the World Cup for the first time in six years. They are ranked 11th in the T20I global tables.

A threatening bowling attack will look to upset the odds for Zimbabwe and help them through to the Super 12 stage.

It was the bowlers who got Zimbabwe to the T20 World Cup, dismissing Netherlands for just 95 in the final of the Global Qualifier B.

Two-time winners West Indies are the highest ranked in Group B, at number seven. They will be hoping for a fresh start under the guidance of skipper Nicholas Pooran after the star-studded but ageing group of players who travelled to the 2021 tournament flattered to deceive.

Ireland, who have played close games with Zimbabwe in the past are ranked 12th while Scotland are 15th.

Zimbabwe T20 World Cup squad:

Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatra, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams.