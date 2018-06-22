Sydney Mubaiwa Bikita Correspondent

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has implored zanu-pf supporters to set aside their differences related to the recent primary elections and ensure a thunderous victory for the ruling party in the harmonised elections next month.

He said party members should work together in unity.

Addressing a rally at Baradzanwa Business Centre in Bikita South constituency on Wednesday, VP Chiwenga said: “zanu-pf supporters belong to the party not individuals and no one is above the party.”

“The party primaries must not leave us fragmented. We do not like that. Now that there are party candidates who sailed through the Nomination Courts, we expect all members of the party to rally behind the party’s candidates beginning with President Mnangagwa, House of Assembly members to the local government level.

“Let bygones be bygones. We also know that you had candidates that you supported during the primaries but now that they are over we must work as a unit so that we yield good results for the party,.”

He implored zanu-pf members to preach peace, love and unity in their constituencies during the elections period.

“We are calling those in Bikita West to rally behind Cde Elias Musakwa, those in Bikita East to support Cde Johnson Madhuku and those in this constituency to rally behind Cde Josaya Sithole,” said VP Chiwenga.

He urged party supporters not to retaliate when provoked by opposition elements.

VP Chiwenga said violence should not be tolerated at all costs.

National Consultative Assembly (NCA) member and former Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Cde Gabriel Machinga, who lost his bid for a Senate seat the during primary elections to Retired Major-General Gibson Mashingaidze, said he will remain loyal to the party.

“As war veterans, we will always remain loyal and campaign for the party’s candidates despite losing the primaries.

“We are doing this for the betterment of the party and the nation especially for the future generation,” said Cde Mashingaidze.