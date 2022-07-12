Let Africa tell its own story: Minister Mutsvangwa

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa (centre) addresses a press conference while flanked by director for International Communications Mr Richard Mahomva (right) and Ghananian blogger Mr Kobina Ackon popularly known as Wode Maya in Harare yesterday. – Picture Innocent Makawa.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

It is the duty of Africans to tell its own story extensively as excluding itself from its own narrative will lead to distorted history by naysayers, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said.

She revealed this after meeting a Ghananian blogger Mr Kobina Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, at her offices in Harare to document success stories and beautiful places.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the visit was special coming at a time Zimbabwe is celebrating the election the country’s president of the Chiefs Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira to lead the Pan African Parliament.

“We have to talk about ourselves, when we don’t involve ourselves in talking about issues that affect ourselves nobody else will ever do it.

“You will be travelling across the country to understand Zimbabwe better and put across the right messages and narratives about the country to Africans and those in diaspora,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa hoped that Wode Maya learns a lot during his three weeks stay and be able to visit as many places including the 7 wonders of the world, Victoria Falls.

“We have read and seen a lot of what you put on YouTube and many other social platforms and have seen positive news about Africa, messages which bring Africa together.

“It is happening at a time when in Zimbabwe we are celebrating the election of our citizen Chief Charumbira to actually be the leader of Pan African Parliament.”

“That shows the unity and maturity among African countries because it went peacefully, with that kind of unity we can only see Africa developing.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe has been working hard to pull itself from the illegal sanctions which were imposed by the western countries meant to tremble the economy.

She however, saluted Wode Maya for respecting the country’s leadership and Government protocols saying several other bloggers would just come into the country without notice in foiled attempts to soil the country’s image. The Pan-Africanist Ghananian blogger Wode Maya hoped that after sharing Zimbabwe’s success story more investment and visits will be witnessed.

“I am here to promote Zimbabwe in a positive light and celebrate Zimbabweans that are doing great things in their own way to change the narrative of the country.

“We have our unsung heroes in Africa but the international media outlets are not talking about that,” he said.

Wode Maya asked for Zimbabweans to share their stories in a conversational way so that they can inspire other Africans.

He said has since visited 24 African countries including Rwanda, Namibia documenting their stories which have reportedly attracted more visitors and investment in those countries.