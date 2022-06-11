Less activity at Rotten Row Courts on JSC Open Day

Herald Reporters

There was less activity at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday as the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) hosted its open day, which saw members of the public being awarded an opportunity to visit various courts around the country to appreciate how they operate.

People who spoke to The Herald yesterday said the event was not well-publicised, resulting in few people knowing about it.

They said many people could have benefited from the open day if adequate notice had been sent out well ahead of the important day.

The open day is an annual event aimed at giving members of the public an insight into the JSC and its stakeholders’ operations.

This year’s edition was running in conjunction with JSC’s 12-year celebrations of its establishment as a Commission.

The JSC also took an opportunity to educate those who participated in the open day on the recently introduced integrated electronic case management system (IECMS).

IECMS is a centralised data case management system which automated the courts, in a development that improves efficiency and helps reduce backlog.

Yesterday’s event also saw officials from the JSC visit various prisons around the country.

Mashonaland West provincial magistrate Mr Langton Ndokera led events at Chinhoyi Magistrates Court where the public and media were given the opportunity to go through the JSC’s operations at the new composite building, which also shelters the High Court.

People were taken through the various departments and the JSC also explained on the newly introduced IECMS, among other issues.

Mr Ndokera led his team and the media to Chinhoyi Prison where an interaction with inmates was done, with the JSC’s information and communication technology officers narrating to inmates how the IECMS, virtual court and e-filing operate.

He said the IECMS was in line with the Government’s thrust of meeting the right of every citizen to be heard before the courts within a reasonable period of time.

The Chinhoyi Prison’s IECMS awaits commissioning, with the structure mounted with the solar system, speakers, a monitor and camera for virtual integration.