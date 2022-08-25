Breaking News
4 diplomats present credentials

4 diplomats present credentials

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Legislator Nduna arrested for land invasion

25 Aug, 2022 - 10:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Legislator Nduna arrested for land invasion Some of the people that tried to invade Risboro Farm.

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

CHEGUTU West legislator, Dexter Nduna has been arrested for leading and influencing a foiled land invasion of Risboro Farm in Chegutu.

Nduna, who was arrested yesterday and spent the night in custody, is expected to appear before the Chegutu Magistrates Court today as the Second Republic clips wings of errant land barons and wayward politicians.

It was not clear this morning if any accomplices were arrested together with Nduna.

Dexter Nduna

He was arrested for contravening section 3 (1) (4) of the Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act Chapter 20:28 as read with the Statutory Instrument 8/2006.

Risboro Farm was designated for urban development with Chegutu Municipality and Chegutu Rural District Council working on a joint committee of the project.

Efforts to get a comment from Joint Committee Chairperson Cllr Tatenda Gwinji were fruitless.

Over five thousand illegal settlers invaded the farm measuring 1 176 hectares in June and pegged residential stands of various sizes using hoes and picks.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting