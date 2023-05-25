Legislator, farmers, bus operators rehabilitate road

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

ZVIMBA Legislator, Cde Marian Chombo, communal and commercial farmers in the area and bus operators plying Rafingora-Guruve road, have joined forces to rehabilitate the strategic stretch that shortens the distance between Mashonaland West and Central provinces.

The efforts are in line with President Mnangagwa’s call for Zimbabweans to help build their nations.

Before the rehabilitation, one would need over two hours to travel the 30-kilometre stretch.

The intensive rehabilitation works which involve ripping off a potholed strip tarred road, grading and gravelling, have been made possible through joint efforts.

Contributions of fuel for the works which are being done using Zvimba Rural District Council grader have elated the community and travellers.

A villager, Mr Chovaika Mahachi from Inkali Farm in Ward 14 said farmers were driven to join forces to rehabilitate the road as called for by President Mnangagwa.

Renowned bus operators that have started plying the route, have also chipped in with fuel contributions.