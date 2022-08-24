Legend ‘Stix’ Mutizwa to shape Premiership title race

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

STANFORD “Stix” Mutizwa has already helped reduce the gap between Castle Lager Premier Soccer League leaders FC Platinum and the trailing duo of Dynamos and Chicken Inn from eight points to just six.

With a little bit of luck, the 1-1 draw at Mandava a fortnight ago could have been 2-1 in favour of Mutizwa’s Black Rhinos who bested their hosts in all aspects of play.

With FC Platinum failing to bully the soldiers, Dynamos and Chicken Inn collected maximum points to ensure they remained within reach of the Zvishavane miners at the top of the table.

And the legendary 10-time Soccer Star of the Year finalist Mutizwa, who replaced Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa at the helm of the two-time champions Black Rhinos last month, could play a decisive role in the title matrix.

While he has already disturbed the FC Platinum rhythm, who had gone for 10 straight matches without dropping points nor conceding a goal, Black Rhinos can also inflict some pain on the chasing duo of DeMbare and Chicken Inn.

Both teams will visit Vengere where Black Rhinos have not lost since adopting the Rusape venue as their home ground over a month ago.

Chicken Inn could see their charge for a second Premiership crown suffer a huge setback if they fail to beat Mutizwa and his men at Vengere this Saturday.

In two weeks’ time, it will be Dynamos’ turn to have their resolve tested by Rhinos who have proven in both the league marathon and the Chibuku Super Cup that they are a force to be reckoned with.

The former CAPS United and Warriors midfielder Mutizwa, who hasn’t done as much in coaching as he did when he was still a player, said he wasn’t taking things that way.

“It’s something very interesting but I am not taking it that way. Firstly, I am very happy to be coaching Black Rhinos (again) while giving credit to my predecessor Herbert Maruwa.

“We have worked together with Maruwa for the good of the club and I am simply moving on with the legacy.

“Honestly, when we went to FC Platinum, the objective was to win that match. We tried to dominate them and managed to do that. Unfortunately, we couldn’t convert the chances we created the whole afternoon. The draw was welcome but you would feel somewhat disappointed given the intensity and conviction we played with.

“But, that’s what football is like. You can create more chances than your opponent and still come out with nothing to show for it. I am glad we managed to get a point because Mandava Stadium is a difficult place to get a result.

“Chicken Inn on Saturday? Yes, we have been preparing for this match, just like how we have been doing ahead of other games.

“We know what Chicken Inn are capable of doing. This is a good team we are talking about. They are well-organised and can beat anyone in the league. But I should say we are ready for them. We want to build a legacy at Vengere and we can’t allow anyone to beat us there. The match will obviously be tough but we are ready,” Mutizwa said.

Black Rhinos have a huge chance of ending the season in the top four and Mutizwa knows the target is attainable.

They are seventh with 35 points, 10 behind second-placed Dynamos with 10 matches still to be played before the season comes to an end.

And that is what is occupying Mutizwa’s mind rather than what other clubs whom his charges will face, including Chicken Inn and Dynamos, are chasing.

“We are concerned about ourselves. You play football to win for yourself, that is our duty. That is our aim as a club. We are pretty much aware of what we can achieve as it stands right now. We are only one point below the fourth-placed team.

“Top-four is within reach and if we can, why can’t we push for it? That is the mentality we are carrying in each game rather than look at how we will be shaping the title race. We have our own race that we should win as a team. We want to bring back the glory days at Black Rhinos through winning matches.

“After the Chicken Inn match, we will be travelling to Bulawayo for a date against Bulawayo Chiefs before we host Dynamos the week after. We are excited as a club. We want to win the games and see where we will end up on the table. That is the preoccupation but at the moment we are busy preparing for the match against Chicken Inn. We are taking it one game at a time.”

Mutizwa has yet to lose a match since taking the baton from Maruwa.

He opened his account with a 1-0 friendly-force derby win over Cranborne Bullets before the draw against FC Platinum.

Then his charges sent CAPS United packing from the Chibuku Super Cup with a 1-0 win in the first round at the National Sports Stadium last weekend.

And Mutizwa will be looking at winning the Chibuku Super Cup while finishing the season on strong terms.