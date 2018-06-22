Leading Africa to new heights

It takes courage to challenge the norms, determination to break past barriers and an inspired heart to turn your dreams into a reality that touches the world.

Samuelle Z G Dimairho, co-founder (Chengetedzai Depository Company Limited), managing director (Aura Group), is living proof that it is possible to become a success and inspire entire generations all before you turn 30.

We celebrate as he has becomes one of the few modern influencers featured in Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 List of 2018.

Samuelle Dimairho started his formal career at the age of 15 years trading financial securities on the local stock exchange in his country. He dropped out of high school at the age of 17 to pursue an idea of automating the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange whilst pursuing a chartered accountancy professional qualification on a self-teaching part time basis.

His vision was to improve the transparency, accessibility and convenience of trading on the stock exchange through electronic technologies and innovations.

This led him to co-founding Chengetedzai Depository Company Limited, Zimbabwe’s first Central Securities Depository for the capital markets industry with securities deposits that have peaked at over $7,5 billion and trade settlement nearing $3 billion since inception.

Samuelle also co-founded Aura Group which is in the business of providing ICT hardware and software projects, management consulting, property investments, energy solutions and strategic investments across diverse industry verticals.

He has been awarded a World Economic Forum Global Shapers Youth Award 2018, Junior Chamber International (JCI) Creative Young Entrepreneur of The Year 2014 and also won the Entrepreneurs Organisation Global Student Entrepreneur Award 2014.

He has been featured in international media programmes from various organisations all over the world for his achievements and inspiration to young people in Africa.

In addition, Samuelle is a member of Rotary International and voluntarily serves as an advisor to the Graduate Development Agency and Young Entrepreneurs Sanctuary Africa, which is an organisation focused on building the soft skills of graduates and mentoring young entrepreneurs.

Samuelle taught himself for all his academic qualifications and never entered a single classroom nor had any private tutor as he furthered his education after high school. He currently holds an ACCA Chartered Certified Accountant qualification, ACCA Advanced Diploma in Accounting and Business, and holds a Bsc (Hons) Applied Accounting with Oxford Brookes University.

He was a key contributor in conceptualising a Central Securities Depository System for the Zimbabwean capital market and the subsequent implementation planning of the project, through Chengetedzai Depository Company Limited.

He is a man full of wisdom, hope and advice for all those who seek greatness:

“I am honoured and humbled to have received such prestigious recognition and that it is testament that ordinary people can do extraordinary things. I see this as an opportunity to exhibit local businesses in the global economy and to also showcase that Africans can create globally competitive enterprises. In addition, the youth can also participate in the transformation and development of Africa.

“In life you should always have a vision and work at it daily without ever giving up and make progress towards your goals each and every day. It is also important to read extensively and widely to acquire knowledge. Mentorship is also very important for young people. One must find a few people they admire who will mentor them in the pursuit of their vision.

“I am most proud of starting businesses that have created direct employment for 70 people and indirect employment for over 200 people. The exciting thing is that all these are youth and young people with potential to become great achievers. I feel that this has also inspired and motivated African youth,” says Samuelle ZG Dimairho, Africa’s rising entrepreneur.