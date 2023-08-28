Leaders congratulate President Mnangagwa, Zanu PF

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Several heads of State have sent congratulatory messages to Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa following their victory in the harmonised elections held last week.

President Mnangagwa won the presidential elections with 2 350 711 votes which translates to 52,6 percent of the vote beating his nearest challenger, CCC’s Nelson Chamisa who got 1 967 343 or 44 percent of the vote.

In a message, Monday, Tanzania’s president, Mrs Samia Siluhu congratulated President Mnangagwa saying she looked forward to continuing working together with him.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, President @edmnangagwa on being re-elected as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. I am looking forward to continuing working together in fostering the historic, economic and diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Zimbabwe,” she said on her X handle.

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko also congratulated President Mnangagwa saying his victory and that of Zanu PF was a vote of confidence in their development agenda.

“The electoral campaign has once again demonstrated the triumph of people’s justice in Zimbabwe,” the president of Belarus noted. “The voting results have shown significant public support for the Vision 2030 strategy and its outcomes that were achieved thanks to you and your government despite the difficult foreign policy conditions. Under your leadership, the country will certainly continue to gradually build up its economic, industrial, scientific and cultural potential, and strengthen its positions in the international arena.”

President Lukashenko continued: “It is gratifying to see that Belarus-Zimbabwe cooperation remains on a solid footing. This was reaffirmed during our meeting in Harare in January and during numerous visits of government delegations that took place afterwards. Belarus will make every effort to advance the traditionally friendly and trust-based relations between Minsk and Harare to the level of strategic partnership.”

On Sunday Namibia’s leader, Hage Geingob also applauded Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa on their victory.

“On behalf of the people and Government of the Republic of Namibia, I extend warmest congratulations to @edmnangagwa on his re-election as President of Zimbabwe. I also extend felicitations to @ZANUPF_Official our sister party, on the victory in the peaceful elections of 23-08-23,” he said.