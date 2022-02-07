Leaching threatens tobacco crop quality

Authorities fear to much rains across the country may negatively impact tobacco yields and quality

Business Reporter

DESPITE the general satisfactory state of the tobacco crop, high levels of leaching due to incessant rains may affect yields and the quality to be harvested, a recent report says.

Zimbabwe has been receiving continuous rains in the past few weeks with summer crops in some areas now showing signs of nutrient deficiency.

The first assessment report by the Tobacco Industry and Regulatory Board (TIMB), found that the majority of the farmers are complaining of incessant wet conditions.

Tobacco is Zimbabwe’s second largest foreign currency earner after gold. “In some areas the main dryland and late dryland crop are showing signs of nutrient deficiency due to leaching from these continuous rains across all provinces,” the report noted.

“Generally, the crop looks good in all areas despite continuous rains. However, if the current wet spell continues it will negatively affect yield and quality,” the report added.

The 2021/22 season was characterised by late onset of rains, with most areas receiving the rains by end of November to early December 2021.

This was followed by a dry spell, which stretched up to the end of December 2021.

Continuous rains have been experienced in January, with some cases of severe hailstorm damage of above 80 percent reported in Mashonaland East around Goromonzi and Wiltshire areas.

Isolated cases of hail damage of 10 percent to 30 percent have also been recorded in Chegutu and Makoni Districts.

Some areas in the Manicaland Province did not receive rains during the first round of crop assessment, which took place between January 17 and 21.

The current major activities include reaping and curing of the irrigated crop, topping and suckering of the main dryland crop with few farmers at first to second reaping stage.

Weeding, top dressing and pesticides application on the late dryland crop is in progress.

According to the first assessment report, there was no major outbreak of pests and diseases reported in all provinces. However, some few cases of bud worms, angular leaf spot were recorded.

In terms of operational challenges, the current payment modalities where growers are paid 60 percent of their sales proceeds in foreign currency after deductions of approved foreign currency denominated loans while 40 percent portion is converted at the prevailing auction exchange rate was eroding the value of their produce.

Inadequate curing fuel in the small-scale sector, load shedding, high cost of labour, draught power challenges due to January disease outbreak and water logging are among challenges that many farmers are facing, according to the TIMB report.