Lawyers hail Mabiza appointment

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Report

Leading legal practitioners have hailed as progressive the appointment of Zimbabwe’s first ever female Attorney-General, Mrs Virginia Mabiza, saying she is eminently qualified and fit for the position.

Mrs Mabiza assumes her new role on November 1 after her appointment on Wednesday last week by President Mnangagwa.

She will become the country’s first female Attorney-General, and female lawyers have also praised the gender sensitive appointment.

Reacting to the appointment, law professor and opposition politician Professor Lovemore Madhuku hailed President Mnangagwa for appointing Mrs Mabiza as Government’s top legal advisor.

Professor Madhuku noted that Mrs Mabiza is a vastly experienced, qualified and deserving candidate for the job given a decade of service as the Permanent Secretary for Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

“She is very eminently qualified for the position,” he said. “They found it necessary to appoint someone who has been in the field for quite a long time. She has been Permanent Secretary for I think close to 10 years, so she is clearly very qualified for that position.”

Advocate Tina Kadhau, managing partner at Tkadhau Law Chambers, said the appointment was deserving given the hard work put by Mrs Mabiza over the years.

“As female lawyers, we are delighted to hear about Mrs Mabiza’s appointment as the Attorney General,” she said. “Her hard work and perseverance has paid off. She is an inspiration to many women. Women are underrepresented in decision making positions worldwide therefore removing the glass ceiling, the invisible barriers, which prevent women reaching upper level positions may produce not only more equality but also substantial efficiency gains.

“Her appointment and promotion would represent a change of the status quo of the legal field dominated by male representatives. Our congratulations are in order.”

Speak Out for Animals Director Advocate Ever Chinoda said there was a lot to learn from Mrs Mabiza.

“It is exciting and inspiring to see a fellow woman lawyer take up such a powerful and strategic position like this,” she said. “There is a lot to learn from her and we wish her success and wisdom as she performs her duties.”

Advocate Tendai Magaya, Managing Partner at Magaya-Mandizvidza Legal Pactitioners, congratulated Mrs Mabiza on her appointment.

“Her appointment is a huge endorsemnet to women lawyers capabilities. Congratulations. We are grateful to the appointing authority for his recognition,” said Advocate Magaya.