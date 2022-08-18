Lawyer up for fraud

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

Lawyer Munyaradzi Nzarayapenga allegedly defrauded a Matabeleland farmer of US$400 000 in a botched investments deal. Henry Duedeny Simmons lost the money after he tried to invest in a local company, KeNako Enterprises.

Barbra Chenaimoyo Mutambanengwe who is a shareholder at KeNako Enterprises has since been arrested and was supposed to appear in court yesterday but was released at the instigation of the National Prosecuting Authority on the grounds that she will be summoned to court after investigations are complete.

According to police investigations, Nzarayapenga had a professional relationship with Simmons since 2005 and he allegedly established that Simmons had several properties and considerable wealth. It is alleged Nzarayapenga hatched a plan to defraud the complainant and sometime in 2015 acting in connivance with his accomplice Mutambanengwe defrauded Simmons of US$400 000.

According to the court papers Nzarayapenga and Mutambanengwe came up with a non-existent investment idea and presented it to Simmons. They allegedly misrepresented to Simmons that they had a business proposal wherein they could facilitate for him to invest US$400 000 in a company called Ke Nako Investments (Pvt) Ltd yet on record the two accused persons were well aware that they were shareholders of the shelf company in 2015 without any assets.

It is alleged Mutambanengwe had already had 75 percent shareholding while Nzarayapenga had 25 percent shares.

The complainant Simmons acting upon misrepresentation made by the two accused persons he deposited US$335 000 into Dube-Banda Nzarayapenga Law Firm HBC Trust Account number 1027521510151 which was supplied to him by Nzarayapenga and paid the remaining US$65 000 cash to the accused persons.

The two accused persons acting in connivance came up with a loan agreement which was never signed by the complainant. The loan agreement was signed by Nzarayapenga purporting to represent Simmons and Nzarayapenga.

The duo also indicated that they will change the paper work to give Simmons 70 percent shareholding.

The company Ke Nako Investments (Pvt) Ltd started operating but complainant Simmons noted that there was no accountability on how the money he had invested was used.