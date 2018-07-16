Lawyer sues over SMS campaign

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

A HARARE lawyer has approached the High Court seeking to bar the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission from sharing his voting details with political parties contesting in the July 30 harmonised elections.

Mr Skhumbuzo Mpofu is incensed that Zanu-PF’s aspiring candidate for Mzvezve Constituency in Sanyati district, Cde Peter Haritatos, sent campaign message to his mobile phone.

In his papers filed at the High Court on Friday, Mr Mpofu, a senior partner at Mnangati and Associates, cited ZEC and Cde Haritatos as respondents.

Mr Mpofu, who says is incensed at the disclosure of his details by ZEC, which he provided in confidence, wants an order declaring the illegality of the conduct of the electoral body and Cde Haritatos.

He also seeks to bar ZEC from sharing his confidential information with Cde Haritatos or the political outfits.

Mr Mpofu also wants Cde Haritatos be made to return to ZEC, through the offices of the Registrar of High Court, his personal information that he has allegedly unlawfully accessed.

“First respondent must through the Registrar of this court give a firm, unconditional, solemn and sordid undertaking to the effect that it will not allow any politician and or political outfit to have access to my confidential personal information,” says Mr Mpofu.

“I submit that I have a prima facie right in the relief sought and am entitled for that reason to the remedy of an interdict.”

Mr Mpofu contends that the details he supplied to ZEC were now in the hands of Cde Haritatos, arguing that there is no other source from which the aspiring MP could have obtained the information apart from ZEC.

ZEC and Cde Haritatos are yet to respond to the application.