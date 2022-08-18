Lawyer on the run: The facts

In a story in The Herald print edition of today we published, under the headline “Lawyer up for fraud” a story that lawyer Munyaradzi Nzarayapenga allegedly defrauded a Matabeleland farmer Mr Henry Martin Simmons of US$400 000 in a botched investment deal with the assistance of an accomplice Barbra Chenaimoyo Mutambanengwe.

Mutambanengwe was arrested and brought to court on Wednesday, and the National Prosecuting Authority declined to seek a remand and she was promptly released with no charge against her. The case could proceed in future by way of summons.

Our online version went further and said Nzarayapenga was “on the run”. It has been brought to our attention that he is in fact quite legally out of the country on business, and that there are no formal charges against him.

At present, the current position is that the entire case is simply a police complaint made by Mr Simmons and is with the police for investigation.

We retract the statement that Nzarayapenga was “on the run”, that he is out of the country to avoid arrest. We apologise to both Nzarayapenga and Mutambanengwe. – Editor.