Lawyer caged 18 years for raping minor

Court Correspondent

A lawyer from Gokwe has been sentenced to 18 years in jail for raping a four-year-old girl.

Mike Mudara (34) was convicted after a full trial.

This was issued in a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA).

Sometime early last year, Mudara who is a friend to the father of the minor took the child to his home for safety after her father had been involved in a physical brawl with another man.

According to the state, when he got home he raped her.

He threatened to beat her if she ever disclosed the matter to her father.

The matter came to light when the complainant’s aunt saw her scratching her private parts and asked why she was doing so.

She then explained what had happened, leading to the arrest of Mudara.

The NPA said it aggravated for a stiff penalty as the convict is an employee on the justice delivery sector who knows better about the protection of children and their rights.