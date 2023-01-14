Lawyer caged 18 years for raping minor

14 Jan, 2023 - 00:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Lawyer caged 18 years for raping minor Mike Mudara (34) was convicted after a full trial.

The Herald

Court Correspondent

A lawyer from Gokwe has been sentenced to 18 years in jail for raping a four-year-old girl.

Mike Mudara (34) was convicted after a full trial.

This was issued in a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA).

Sometime early last year, Mudara who is a friend to the father of the minor took the child to his home for safety after her father had been involved in a physical brawl with another man.

According to the state, when he got home he raped her.

He threatened to beat her if she ever disclosed the matter to her father.

The matter came to light when the complainant’s aunt saw her scratching her private parts and asked why she was doing so.

She then explained what had happened, leading to the arrest of Mudara.

The NPA said it aggravated for a stiff penalty as the convict is an employee on the justice delivery sector who knows better about the protection of children and their rights.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting