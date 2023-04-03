Law officer Muringani jailed for inmates’ release

Senior Court Reporter

Law officer Henry Mugove Muringani has been jailed for 12 years on charges of facilitating the release of four inmates who were facing serious offences through preparing bails on their behalf.

Muringani was slapped with a five year-jail term for each of the four counts of criminal abuse of office as a public officer.

Harare Regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa suspended eight years of the whole jail term for five years on condition that Muringani will not be convicted of any offence invloving dishonesty.

He will serve 12 years behind bars.