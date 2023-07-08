Law must be an enabler of development – President

Blessings Chidakwa-Zimpapers Elections Desk

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Thursday met up with his former college mates at the University of Zambia Law School Class 1975, imploring legal practitioners to entrench and deepen legal frameworks and institutions for the development of the African continent.

The President, himself a lawyer, in the virtual meet and greet session, challenged his former classmates to play a role in accelerating the development agenda of Zimbabwe, Zambia, and the African continent at large.

The Head of State and Government said the meeting invoked in him a deep sense of nostalgia and fond memories of the olden days when they were all young men and women, full of dreams.

“We must ensure that Zambia and Zimbabwe and ultimately the African Continent benefit from our individual and collective efforts.

“The present-day development realities require the entrenchment, deepening, and sharpening of legal frameworks and institutions to advance the SADC and Continental development agenda. Equally, there is a need to nurture legal professionals with the highest levels of patriotism, who value and take pride in being African,” he said.

President Mnangagwa added: “Our legal profession must surely go beyond the discourse of constitutionalism, democracy, good governance, and the rule of law. The law must transcend the multi-faceted aspects, for the development of our societies,” he said

The President cited the need to exploit science, innovation, and technology for the development and modernisation of African economies.

He said the legal frameworks on the continent must harness science, innovation, and technology for modernisation and industrialisation of African countries.

“Africa should be able to feed itself and produce goods and services for use by our communities and economies. The law must be an enabler in this regard,” he said.

The President added: “As the class of 1975, I urge us all to play our part in supporting capacity-building initiatives, which support our young talented boys and girls to realise their full potential. This is the context in which I initiated the ED/UNZA personal scholarship fund.” President Mnangagwa said the legal professionals of today need the mentorship and support of personalities such as themselves.

“It is my hope that we will encourage others in our legal fraternity to take up this noble challenge,” he said.

The President described the interaction as the cornerstone of his Government’s foreign policy of being a friend to all and enemy to none while also attesting to the spirit of the engagement and re-engagement.

He said he was extremely pleased to join his colleagues, albeit virtually.

The honour and unexpected kind gesture, he said, is most appreciated and he would have treasured yet another opportunity for them to gather as old friends, to share perspectives and reflections on various aspects relating to the socio-economic and political developments of the two respective countries.

However, pressing national commitments has been inhibiting travelling at present. The President invited his former classmates to interact with the Zimbabwean Government, through its embassy in Lusaka to share views and insights for his attention.

The President also shared with his friends that as Zimbabwe is preparing for the Harmonised General Elections slated for 23 August 2023 he is confident of a resounding victory and was looking forward to celebrating with them and the people of Zimbabwe after the elections.