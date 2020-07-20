LATEST: Zim records 116 local cases on Sunday

Herald Reporter

Local transmissions of Covid-19 rose sharply yesterday after 116 cases were recorded, with 22 being contacts of known confirmed cases, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has said.

Investigations are now underway to establish the source of infection for the other 94 cases.

Overall, 133 cases tested positive yesterday and the other 17 cases were returnees from South Africa.

All the cases have since been isolated.

Encouragingly, Zimbabwe reported 30 more recoveries after 28 were registered in the Midlands Province and two in Mashonaland East Province.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe on March 20, 1 611 cases have tested positive, 472 have recovered, while 1 114 cases are active and 25 have died.

The cumulative tests done up to yesterday are 101 375.