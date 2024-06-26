LATEST: Chimombe, Mpofu appear in court

Conrad Mupesa–Mashonaland West Bureau A CHEGUTU artisanal miner has been jailed for 25 years after he teamed up with his two friends to murder a fellow miner whom he accused of having snatched his wife. The man, Kudakwashe Maposa, was jailed 25 years by the Chinhoyi High Court Judge, Justice Catherine Bhachi-Muzawazi last week and […]