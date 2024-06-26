LATEST: Chimombe, Mpofu appear in court
Court Correspondent
Businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu have arrived at the Harare Magistrates Court.
They were accompanied by ZACC officers and their lawyers.
More to follow
-
Freeman Razemba and Conrad Mupesa FORMER Deputy Minister of Information Bright Matonga has been arrested on allegations of stealing farming equipment worth nearly US$500 000 in Chegutu. Matonga is alleged to have stolen the equipment belonging to farmers who were leasing his farm. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest last night. “The […]
-
Patrick Chitumba-Midlands Bureau Chief Two suspected illegal money changers who had spent two months in remand prison after being denied bail by a Gweru provincial magistrate have been granted US$50 bail by Masvingo High Court judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze. Abraham Mafukidze (24) and Julius Nyamapfeni are facing charges of illegally dealing in foreign currency. They […]
-
Conrad Mupesa–Mashonaland West Bureau A CHEGUTU artisanal miner has been jailed for 25 years after he teamed up with his two friends to murder a fellow miner whom he accused of having snatched his wife. The man, Kudakwashe Maposa, was jailed 25 years by the Chinhoyi High Court Judge, Justice Catherine Bhachi-Muzawazi last week and […]
Comments