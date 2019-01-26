LAST MAN STANDING

Robson Sharuko Senior Sports Editor

FIFTEEN years after making his debut at the AFCON finals, Sunday Chidzambwa could just be ONE of TWO coaches, who were in charge of the 16 national teams in Tunisia in 2004, to feature at the first 24-team Nations Cup in Egypt.

The 66-year-old Chidzambwa can guide his Warriors to their second AFCON finals appearance, under his leadership, should his men avoid defeat at the hands of Congo-Brazzaville at the National Sports Stadium in March.

The veteran gaffer ended the Warriors’ wait for a maiden dance at the Nations Cup finals, stretching more than two decades, when he successfully led them to the biggest football festival on the continent in Tunisia in 2004.

He was one of just six coaches in charge of their home national teams, at that AFCON finals, with the others being the late April “Styles’’ Phumo, who guided Bafana Bafana at that tournament, Christian Chukwu (Nigeria), Jacob ‘’The Ghost’’ Mulee (Kenya), Rabah Saadane (Algeria), Mohsen Saleh (Egypt) and Badou Zaki (Morocco).

There were just half-a-dozen African coaches at that tourney with Ghanaian legend Cecil Jones Attuquayefio taking charge of Benin.

Five of the coaches were from France — Michel Dussuyer (Guinea), Jean-Paul Rabie (Burkina Faso), Roger Lamerre (hosts Tunisia), Guy Stephan (Senegal) and Henri Stambouli (Mali) — while one was from Germany, Winfried Schafer (Cameroon), and another one was an Englishman Mick Wadsworth (DRC).

Attuquayefio died on May 12, 2015.

Phumo, who took charge of Bafana Bafana at that tournament in Tunisia, also died on November 27, 2011, in Bloemfontein, at the age of 74.

The others, though, still live to this day but are set to miss the first 24-team AFCON finals when it explodes into life in Egypt this year.

Only two of those coaches, Chidzambwa and 59-year-old Frenchman Dussuyer, are likely to return to the continent’s premier football showcase but their teams still have to negotiate past tricky opponents, who still have an interest in qualifying, in their final matches.

Dussuyer is now in his second spell as coach of Benin, after having guided the West African country between 2008 and 2010, and his men can secure qualification with a home draw against Togo on March 22 and join Algeria as the two successful teams from their group.

But, should the Togolese, who are just two points behind heading into that showdown, win in Benin, then they will take the ticket to the AFCON finals in Egypt.

Dussuyer was in charge of Guinea at the 2004 Nations Cup finals in Tunisia and went on to coach the Cote dÍvoire Elephants before returning in August for his second spell as Benin coach.

Should Benin fail to make it, and the Warriors qualify for the 2019 AFCON finals, Chidzambwa could be the only man standing, from the group of 16 coaches who were in Tunisia 15 years ago, when the forthcoming tournament starts in Egypt.

He left his job with the Warriors just after the 2014 AFCON finals but returned to win the COSAFA Cup in 2009 before being asked to take charge of the current qualifiers, whose first game was played under the guidance of Norman Mapeza.

But where are the other coaches who were in charge of their national teams in Tunisia in 2004 when the Warriors made their bow at the tournament?

CHRISTIAN CHUKWU (NIGERIA)

The veteran gaffer was in charge of the Super Eagles in Tunisia 15 years ago but he now works as the sports manager of Nigerian Premiership side, Enugu Rangers, in his homeland.

He is fondly remembered as the first Nigerian skipper to lead the Super Eagles to success in the AFCON finals when they thrashed Algeria 3-0 in the final in Lagos.

His coaching career started in the ‘90s in Lebanon and he also replaced Reinhard Fabisch in Kenya in 1988 but, after failing to take the Super Eagles to the 2006 World Cup finals, with Angola surprisingly beating them to that ticket, he was pushed out of his job.

EZZAKI BADOU (MOROCCO)

After leaving his job as the Morocco national team coach, a year after the 2004 AFCON finals, Badou took up a number of jobs coaching clubs and is now the manager of Algerian side MC Oran.

MOHSEN SALEH (EGYPT)

He left his job as coach of the Pharaohs after the 2004 AFCON finals and took charge of Libya where he was dismissed because of a run of poor results.

He retired from coaching in August 2010.

MICHAEL WADSWORTH (ENGLAND, DRC)

The Englishman was given the responsibility to guide the DRC at the 2004 AFCON finals and, after leaving his job, he coached a number of clubs, including Sheffield United in his homeland.

WINFRIED SCHAFER (GERMANY, CAMEROON)

The German coach arrived at the 2004 AFCON finals in charge of the defending African champions and, in a memorable match against the Warriors, guided his men to a 5-3 victory in an eight-goal thriller.

But, after the Indomitable Lions failed to make it three AFCON titles on the trot, he left his job and ended up coaching Jamaica, Thailand and clubs in Asia.

He is now in charge of Esteghlal, the most successful club in Iranian football history.

RABAH SAADANE (ALGERIA)

He became the first coach to lose to the Warriors at the AFCON finals when the Desert Foxes went down 1-2 to Zimbabwe in their final group match at the 2004 Nations Cup.

Having coaches his national teams five times, he left, for good in 2010.

GUY STEPHAN (FRANCE, SENEGAL)

The most successful coach of those who were in charge of their teams at the 2004 AFCON finals, albeit in his role as an assistant coach.

The Frenchman has been the assistant coach of the French national team and was part of the coaching staff that helped them become World Champions in Russia last year.

HENRI STAMBOULI (FRANCE, TOGO)

After guiding Togo at the 2004 AFCON finals, he left in September 2008 and the Frenchman has been inactive since 2010.

JACOB MULEE (KENYA)

Affectionately known as ‘’The Ghost’’, he was in charge of Kenya’s Harambee Stars in Tunisia and in September 2010 returned for his fourth stint as head coach of the team.

He quit in December the same year after three defeats at the CECAFA Cup.

Mulee is currently unattached although he runs the Liberty Sports Academy in Nairobi.

ROGER LEMEREE (FRANCE, TUNISIA)

The 77-year-old remained coach of the Tunisian Carthage Eagles until 2008, completing six years in charge of the country, having coached France to World Cup success in 1998 and also at the 2002 World Cup finals.

He is now in charge of Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel as he comes to the end of his career.

RATOMIC DUJKOVIC (SERBIA, RWANDA)

He guided Rwanda at the 2004 AFCON finals and then went to take charge of Ghana, the China Olympic team, the Serbia Under-21 side and Syria in 2010.

JEAN-PAUL RABIE (FRANCE, BURKINA FASO)

The Frenchman was in charge of Burkina Faso in Tunisia in 2004 and, after leaving his post, went on to manage the Madagascar national team.

He is now in charge of MC Alger of Algeria.