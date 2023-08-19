  • Today Fri, 18 Aug 2023

Last Cabinet meeting set for Monday

Last Cabinet meeting set for Monday Dr Sibanda

Senior Reporter

The last Cabinet meeting before the harmonised elections will now be held on Monday next week, instead of Tuesday as previously announced.

The changes were announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, in a statement yesterday.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet would like to advise Cabinet members that the date of the next Cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday 22nd August, 2023 has been moved to Monday 21st August, 2023 at the usual time and venue,” he said.

