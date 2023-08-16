Last Cabinet meeting before elections on next week

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The last Cabinet meeting before the harmonised elections set for August 23 will be next Tuesday, a day before the polls.

This was confirmed by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet would like to advise Cabinet members that the next Cabinet meeting will be held on Tuesday, 22nd August, 2023 at the usual time and venue,” Dr Sibanda said.