Land scam: Vic Falls Mayor Dhlamini arrested

06 Oct, 2022 - 18:10 0 Views
The Herald

Municipal Reporter

Victoria Falls Mayor Somveli Dhlamini has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on a land-related scam after he fraudulently acquired his residential stand.

In a statement, ZACC said Dhlamini is being charged for fraud, alternatively concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction as defined in section 173 of the Criminal Law Codification Act

ZACC said the charges are emanating from a fraudulent purchase of a residential stand in the low-density suburb of Victoria Falls by the mayor.

The law enforcement agency said Dhlamini is in police custody and will appear in court tomorrow.

