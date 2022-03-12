Land reform a game changer: ZDF

The owner of Denenga Farm, Aaron Denenga, (left) takes Zimbabwe National Army senior officers on a tour of his tobacco crop in Beatrice yesterday. – Picture: Lynn Munjanja

Herald Reporter

The Land Reform Programme is a game changer in Zimbabwe’s economy that has resulted in the positive transformation of people’s livelihoods.

This was said by Zimbabwe National Army director civil military relations, Colonel James Makondore a senior officers’ visit to Denenga Farm in Beatrice to appreciate farming activities by indigenous farmers.

He said the programme had empowered numerous indigenous people who previously were deprived of their birthright by a minority white regime.

New farmers were now creating vast employment opportunities for youths and making significant contributions to the national granary.

“The land reform progarmme has transformed our lives economically and socially. We were not what we are today. We are a people who were coming from a poor subsistence farming background, farming on arid, rocky and impoverished soils,” he said.

“Having come here, we have now made great strides economically despite illegal sanctions. The Government is now going to make it because it recognises that we live and till our land.”

Col Makondore said the ZNA was fully backing Government programmes by preparing and equipping uniformed forces with the pre-requisite skills to sustain themselves and the country in light of Vision 2030.

He said farming was a robust business which should be embraced to reinforce economic growth and bring meaningful changes to the economic trajectory long damaged by sanctions.

“Agriculture is the cornerstone of the country’s economy. The Zimbabwe National Army is working flat out to ensure that Zimbabwe retains its bread basket status in Africa through implementing Government programmes which are aimed at tackling food insecurity in the country. There is need to revolutionise agriculture to eliminate hunger. We should be at the epicentre of the country’s efforts to end food insecurity,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Lieutenant Colonel Nyikadzino Mugadza said the visit to the farm was an eye opener to enhance agriculture.

“The visit is designed to raise the level of competence in farming methods, hence you were equipped with the basic knowledge of tobacco farming which you will implement in your farms and plots availed to you by the Government through the Land Reform Programme,” he said.

Owner of the farm, Mr Aaron Denenga said treating agriculture as a business was a sure way for Zimbabwe and other African countries to transform their economies and move away from being dependent.

He said farmers’ mindsets needed to be changed so that they began to look at agriculture as a business venture

“There is a lot that we need to do together to ensure food security for our citizens by using technology to moveg away from traditional labour-intensive to mechanised farming,” he said.