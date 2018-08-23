Land question not discussed at SADC summit

WINDOEK. – Although the majority of southern African countries are facing land issue challenges, the recently-concluded 38th Sadc heads of state and government summit did not pronounce itself on this matter.

New Sadc chairperson President Hage Geingob said at a post-summit media briefing that the land question was not discussed at the event because “each country has its own land”, and that “it is not a Sadc problem”.

This is despite the fact that most member states, including Namibia and South Africa, are desperately trying to find solutions to long-standing land redistribution processes in post-colonial societies.

In these two countries, the issue is complicated by the fact that large tracts of arable land remain in the hands of white minorities.

Land in southern Africa is a basic source of livelihood for the majority, who mainly depend on agricultural production to earn a living. The related issues of the provision of urban land and housing are also problems shared by Sadc member states.

While differences exist in the nature of the land question and ways in which the issue is being addressed across southern Africa, there remain critical similarities in the fundamental socio-political and economic questions which fuel persistent conflicts, arising from unequal land distribution and discriminatory land tenure systems.

Most recently, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa passed a resolution to expropriate land from whites without compensation.

Zimbabwe adressed the land ownership issue in the 2000s.

Namibia, too, has long struggled to adequately deal with land matters, and a second national land conference will be held in October this year to address challenges with land reform and the resettlement programme, as well as urban land and housing delivery.

Several regions, social movements and civil society groups have also called for a resolution to be passed that would lead to the government being empowered to expropriate land without compensation. Despite land being such a hot regional topic, Geingob said the regional bloc does not have a position on the issue.

On Saturday, the President rather criticised the youth, civil society and pressure groups that have been critical of the government’s approach to land reform, saying they don’t have solutions for the problem.

He added that most young people in Namibia “do not want to be part of the solutions, but are rather part of the problem”.

“They don’t want to come to the table and discuss issues to bring about solutions. It is easier to go and toyi-toyi outside. The land conference is open to everybody. Come and present your position, and let’s try to solve the problem together,” Geingob said, adding that the government will not be embarrassed when young people are “toyi-toying” on issues of concern.

Geingob stressed that civil society in Namibia has lost focus, and most were functioning as political organisations.

“In other countries, civil society (organisations) are issue-based, and they sit and solve problems. Ours are everywhere, which means they are political organisations, but they do not want to register and participate in elections. So, form your parties, go and compete; that’s how democracy works. But do not try to come and distract my mandate that I got from the people,” he said. – The Namibian