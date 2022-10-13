Land developer in court for fraud

Court Reporter

The director of MS Resources, which is into land development and construction, appeared in court on allegations of duping owner of Triplate Security Company of a Mercedes Benz worth US$43 000 in a botched sale of two residential stands in Harare.

Martin Kudakwashe Kambanja appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with fraud.

He was not asked to plead to the charges and was released on $50 000 bail to December 12 for his routine remand.

The State alleges that sometime in June 2020, the complainant wanted stands to buy in Harare.

Ian Kudzayi Rusike then allegedly told him that Kambanja was selling two residential stands.

Kambanja then indicated that he was selling stand No. 13964 and 13965 in Belvedere measuring 1 500 square metres each.

It is alleged that Kambanja knew that the stands did not belong to him.

Kambanja allegedly further went to show the complainant the two residential stands on the site plan which he had in his office before taking him to an area where he showed him the two residential stands.

Kambanja said the stands were valued at US$25 000 each.

The Triplate Security Company director then offered Kambanja a Mercedes Benz E350 (AFD 8054) valued at USD$35 000 plus US$8 000 cash as payment for the two stands.

On June 8, 2020, complainant allegedly handed Kambanja the Mercedes Benz E350 and US$8000 cash towards the purchase of the two stands.

Kambanja is alleged to have demanded extra $200 000 saying it was for a certificate of completion for Harare City Council.

Triplate Security Company dirwctor discovered that he was duped after some verifications with council where he was told that there were no stands on sale in that area.