Land Cruiser dowries for South Sudan’s most expensive brides

South Sudan’s Athiak Dau Riak, a 19-year-old girl who is about 2.14metres tall captured the attention of the world as three wealthy men competed for her hand in marriage.

The story began when Athiak Dau’s family received proposals from two wealthy suitors, sparking a month-long competition that was closely followed by the public. Athiak’s marriage journey became a viral sensation, with details of the suitors’ offers generating widespread interest.

The first suitor, Marial Garang Jiel, made an impressive bid, offering 105 cows and 65 million South Sudanese pounds, roughly equivalent to $20,000. His proposal included the initiation of traditional marriage rites, emphasizing his serious intentions.

The second suitor, Chol Marol Deng, took a more measured approach, initially withholding the specifics of his offer. However, rumors began to circulate that he was prepared to give 350 cows, a Toyota V6, and a four-bedroom house for Athiak’s family.

A third suitor emerged, offering an astounding 500 cows and one million USD for Athiak’s hand. This offer dwarfed the previous bids and added another layer of intrigue to the unfolding drama.

In the end, Athiak’s family chose to give their daughter to Chol Marol Deng, marking the conclusion of the intense competition. Chol’s comprehensive proposal, which included not only the substantial dowry but also the promise of building a house for Athiak’s family, won the day.

The traditional wedding was a grand affair. Athiak, adorned in a flowing red dress and holding a flywhisk, was escorted to her new husband in a ceremony that celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the Jieng people.

In Jieng culture, dowries hold immense value and can reach up to 500 cows, accompanied by significant monetary sums.

However, Athiak is not the most expensive bribe in South Sudan’s recent history.

In 2018, Nyalong Ngong Deng Jalang married tycoon Kok Alat after attracting six wealthy suitors.

The 17-year-old South Sudanese girl from the Awerial area exchanged vows with Kok Alat in a flamboyant wedding ceremony in Juba.

The competition for her hand in marriage was ‘won’ by Kok Alat after he outshone five other men, including a Deputy Governor, by paying 530 cows, three Land Cruiser V8 cars and $10 000 for the virgin Dinka girl, thereby making her arguably the most expensive bride by African standards.

Other than Kok Alat, the other suitors had equally tabled humongous offers. Deputy Governor Hon David Mayom Riak had offered 353 cows and bonuses including ‘first class’ land.

In the Dinka culture, men willing to marry need to convince the girl’s family that they have the desired qualities and are able to take good care of their daughter, and this is portrayed through the ability to meet dowry terms.

It is from here that contestants are allowed to battle it out and the best son-in-law ‘selected.’

In Kok Alat’s case, his competitors were unable to match his offer. Therefore, Nyalong’s family members made the decision that saw her crossing the River Nile to be the wife of the multi-millionaire.

Her family first auctioned Nyalong on social media in October 2018 where they encouraged those interested to place bids. Her auction created a buzz online with women groups coming out to condemn the bid.

Lawyers in South Sudan came on stage urging the government to shut down the auctions, terming them gross violation of human rights.

“The practice is a gross human rights violation and violates the rights of a girl. It does not only deprive the girl child from education and limit her future opportunities in life, but also increases the risk of violence, jeopardizes her health, reduces the girl child to a property, and deprives her from the right to choose,” lawyer Adhiue said.

“Dowry is not necessarily a bad thing because it leaves a simple token of appreciation that has invested in our culture, but it has to be regulated…if you are above the age of 18, you have a right to choose for yourself, to decide to get married or not,” said lawyer Suzy Natana. –

In Dinka culture, marriage goes beyond mere romance; it is deeply rooted in family values and character assessment. The process involves a thorough evaluation of both the groom’s and bride’s family backgrounds.

Once both families are satisfied with each other’s integrity and compatibility, they proceed with marriage negotiations.

The beauty and uniqueness of a potential bride, like Athiak Dau Riak and Nyalong Ngong often attract multiple suitors, each willing to offer substantial dowries. – duchessinternationalmagazine.com/standardmedia.co.ke

RELATED STORIES

Winter style tips for brides, tracking sneaker trends