Land borders opening, regulations gazetted

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Ordinary travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covd-19 may now travel across the country’s land borders after Government put in place the necessary legal instruments in line with the latest Cabinet decision.

This follows the gazetting on the new regulations by the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe on Friday.

A fortnight ago, the Cabinet approved the reopening of land borders to ordinary travellers provided they are fully vaccinated.

However, since then, the borders were yet to fully open pending the availability of the necessary regulations.

The latest regulations are contained in the Government’s general notice 421 0f 2022.

“The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage hereby notifies every police officer, customs officer, and immigration officer that the entry and exit of persons into or out of Zimbabwe at all ports of entry and exit is permitted subject to the provisions of Statutory Instrument 18 of 2022, on Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment, and Treatment) (Amendment order, 2022 (No 40),” read the notice.

Prior to the latest decision, only commercial cargo, Zimbabweans with permits to live or work in other countries were allowed to depart via land borders.

On arrival, returning immigrants and those migrants with valid permits to be in the country were being allowed via the borders.

Already, border authorities in Matabeleland South have been working on efficiency and compliance management in line with the new order.