Land barons under police spotlight

Asst Comm Nyathi said the public should report any criminal activities by land barons at any nearest police station or National Complaints Desk number on (024) 2703631 or WhatsApp 0712800197.

Freeman Razemba–Crime Reporter

Police will not hesitate to arrest anyone engaged in illegal land allocation irrespective of their status and social standing, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

Those buying land should verify its status before being settled or made to pay for purported allocation or development.

The statement referred to the statement by Minister for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka on January 3 where he promised prosecution for illegal settlements on agricultural land and criminal acts by land barons unlawfully parcelling out rural and urban land.

Minister of Local Government and Public Works Winston Chitando and Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Daniel Garwe had the previous day in a ZBC programme made it clear that illegal allocation of land would no longer be allowed.

“The public is accordingly advised that the Zimbabwe Republic Police will arrest anyone engaged in illegal land allocation irrespective of status and social standing.”

Government recently warned that anyone settling on agricultural land without permission faced prosecution and there will be no regularisation of those who just move onto land without the required authority.

According to the Land Commission Act, it is a criminal offence in terms of the Gazetted Lands (Consequential Provisions) Act to occupy State land without lawful authority in the form of a permit, an offer letter or a lease.

In a recent notice, Minister Masuka said Government will not regularise the stay of those that settle themselves on State land without following procedure.

“Government has noted with concern the increased number of illegal settlers on agricultural land. As a result, the public and nation is notified that only the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development is authorised to issue tenure documents on agricultural land as he administers the relevant Acts assigned to him by the President, His Excellency Dr ED Mnangagwa.”

Land applications should be made to the provincial lands offices where applicants should get waiting list allocation numbers and use these numbers to track progress of their applications.

Minister Masuka said war veterans had a 20 percent quota and a separate application register while youths had a 20 percent quota and a separate waiting list.

Land applicants recommended for land allocation should wait to get tenure documents before occupying recommended pieces of land. Those found occupying State land without authority would be prosecuted.

Government had also noted with concern reports of some local authorities that are leasing and selling traditional, communal and grazing lands in breach of provisions of the Communal Land Act, the Rural District Councils Act and the Traditional Leaders Act.

The practice was reportedly rampant in peri-urban areas close to major towns and cities where dysfunctional and informal settlements had emerged without the basic municipal services and at the expense of arable and grazing land.