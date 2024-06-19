Land barons in court over 178 stands scam

Yeukai Karengezeka–Court Correspondent

Three suspected land barons from Warren Park who allegedly formed a cooperative, Sunungukai Housing Co-operative, using fake documentation with the intention to defraud 178 residential stands appeared in court yesterday.

Robert Makwiza (50), Robson Mugwagwa (44) and Patricia Rusike (50) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud.

They were granted US$100 bail each and return to court on August 2, for their routine remand.

The complainant in this matter is the City of Harare, represented by Mr Addmore Nhekairo, who is the Housing Director.

Prosecutor Mr Rufaro Chonzi, alleged that in 2010, Benson Choto and other members identified a vacant piece of land behind Nazarene Church.

They then formed Sunungukai Housing Co-operative which they went on to register in 2015 at the Registrar of Co-operative Societies.

In 2016, the City of Harare, in line with the Government policy, converted the housing cooperatives into pay-schemes.

The court heard on November 11, 2021, the accused allegedly compiled foundational minutes dated November 10, 2021, marking the formation of Sunungukai Housing Co-operative Limited, where they resolved to tour an open space in Warren Park D, Harare, which they had targeted for development of residential stands.

They connived and obtained a forged certificate of registration number 4 867 for their purported co-operative.

The registration certificate was purported to have been signed by the Registrar of Co-operatives on March 16, 2012, yet the first minutes which led to the formation of the cooperative were allegedly done on November 10, 2021.

It is alleged that on June 1, 2023, the accused allegedly representing their fake cooperative as chairperson, vice chairperson and treasurer respectively made an application to the City of Harare seeking regularisation of the open space they had invaded.