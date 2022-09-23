Lagos auctions cars of errant drivers

LAGOS. – The Lagos State Government has justified its recent auction of some impounded vehicles owned by violators of the traffic laws in the state.

The state government on Thursday auctioned 134 forfeited and abandoned vehicles at the taskforce compound in Alausa, Ikeja.

The auction attracted mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some describing it as “harsh.”

But the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Moyosore Onigbanjo, insisted that the auction followed due process.

Onigbanjo, who spoke as a guest on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily this week, said the traffic offenders were given the opportunity to defend themselves before a magistrate court.

“This issue of driving against traffic had become such a danger and such a menace to the society that something drastic had to be done and the legislators at that time imposed these penalties.” – The Punch