LADY CHEVRONS WIN GOLD

Sports Reporter

The Lady Chevrons made history by winning the first-ever gold medal in cricket at the African Games in Accra, Ghana today.

Zimbabwe beat South Africa by two wickets in a Super Over after the scores were tied.

After being sent in to bat, Zimbabwe made 112-5 in 20 overs while South Africa reached 112-7 in 20 replies.

In the Super Over, South Africa were 2-2, leaving Zimbabwe needing 3 runs to win in 6 balls.

The Lady Chevrons made 4/0 to clinch the gold medal.

