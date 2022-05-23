Lady Chevrons focus on T20 World Cup Qualifier

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior women’s cricket team are leaving nothing to chance in their preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier which is set to be held this September.

The Lady Chevrons coach Gary Brent is working with a group of 20 players in camp. The squad has been working on various aspects of the game and have been engaging in practice matches in the last few days.

They have been practicing together with selected Under-19 players and will this afternoon play another warm-up game. The Under 19s will take part in January’s ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup.

Lady Chevrons skipper Mary-Anne Musonda joined the camp last week on arrival from the recent FairBreak Global tournament held in Dubai.

The Lady Chevrons are set to be part of the eight teams at the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, whose venue is yet to be announced.

It will be the fifth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier and will serve as the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament. Participating teams in the Qualifier also include Ireland, Bangladesh, Thailand, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, USA and UAE.

The top two teams from the tournament will progress to the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup finals in South Africa.