Lady Chevrons claim T20 series

Zimbabwe clinched their 3-match T20I series against Papua New Guinea after a 32-run victory in the final game under floodlights at Harare Sports Club last night.

The teams, who were using the series to prepare for the 2024 T20 World Cup final qualifiers, went into the decider tied 1-1.

It was the first time in the series that a team batting first won the match as Zimbabwe made 136/6 and then restricted PNG to 104/4.

PNG won the toss for the second successive match and elected to field, making it the third straight decision to bowl.

The tourists were in control at the start as they claimed openers Modester Mupachikwa, for a golden duck and Sharne Mayers for one in six balls.

Despite the golden duck, Mupachikwa was Zimbabwe’s second-highest contributor of the series as she made 90 runs from three innings, two of them unbeaten.

Zimbabwe was 12/2 after 2.3 overs and a brief recovery led by captain Mary-Anne Musonda lasted three overs as she departed for 24 off 16 balls to leave the score at 37/3 after 5.4 overs.

Musonda finished the three-match series with the most runs in the series after scoring 115 at an average of 57.5 runs a match.

Then came the partnership of the innings as number three Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano and Kelis Ndhlovu made 79 for the fourth wicket.

The 50-stand was off 50 balls with Mugeri-Tiripano contributing 26 and Ndhlovu 22 while Zimbabwe’s 100 came off 97 balls.

Ndhlovu, who had previously struggled as an opener, was unfortunate to be run out for 35 off 32 balls, leaving the Chevrons on 116/4 after 17.2 overs.

Pellagia Mujaji came in at number six but was run out without facing a ball and Zimbabwe were now 119/5 after 17.5 overs.

The Lady Chevrons made 136/6 with topscorer Mugeri-Tiripano, whose half-century came off 49 balls, run out for 66 off 59 balls in the final over.

It was the highest individual score of the series.

There were three run-outs in the innings, including the two leading scorers.

Zimbabwe’s total was the highest of the T20I series, bettering the 111/2 from the first match and 119/6 in the second game.

In reply, PNG was reduced to 0/1 off the fourth ball of the first over and although the second wicket partnership lasted 13.1 overs, PNG was not allowed freedom.

While Zimbabwe reached 50 in 7.5 overs, PNG needed 11.2 overs to reach the 50 score and it was always going to be difficult.

By the 15th over, PNG now needed 14.8 runs an over to win and it jumped to 20 at the start of the 18th over.

Instead of chasing victory, PNG was now battling to reach 100.

When the 20th over started, PNG was 93/4 and needed seven runs to reach the 100 mark and 44 runs in six balls to win the match.

Lindokuhle Mabhero bowled four overs for just 12 runs and took a wicket for the best figures by the Lady Chevrons’ bowling last night. Tanya Ruma led the PNG batting with a half-century, finishing unbeaten on 56 off 59 balls as they made 104/4 off their allotted 20 overs.

Zimbabwe thus completed a white-ball double over PNG after a 3-0 series whitewash in the one-day internationals.